Watch: Jonathan Haggerty showcases quick and powerful hands ahead of impending return

Ever since his withdrawal from the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157, Jonathan Haggerty has been training like a madman in preparation for his return to the ONE circle.

Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, has been eager to earn another chance to win ONE gold. The World Grand Prix presented the perfect opportunity to catapult to the top of the rankings and get another crack at the division’s reigning Muay Thai king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Unfortunately, ‘The General’ was forced to pull out of the event and thus the tournament due to an undisclosed illness.

While no official return date has been announced, Haggerty appears to be nearing a comeback sooner rather than later.

In a recent post on ONE Championship’s official Instagram, Haggerty can be seen showing off his quick and powerful hands ahead of his much-anticipated return.

“Catch him if you can”

Haggerty’s destructive laserlike strikes have brought him great success in ONE and have endeared him to millions of fans all over the world.

‘The General’ burst onto the ONE Championship scene in 2019 and immediately made his presence known, defeating then-champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Haggerty’s reign was cut short when he faced ‘The Iron Man’ less than three months later at ONE: Dawn of Heroes. Since then, Haggerty has been on a warpath to reclaim the belt he once held and settle the score with Rodtang.

Jonathan Haggerty says it's “not long” until he's back in action

Since his withdrawal from ONE 157, Jonathan Haggerty has been very transparent with his fans on social media. Posting updates from his hospital bed through his discharge and return to training, Haggerty has kept us in the loop every step of the way. Now, ‘The General’ is telling us that he is just weeks away from a return to the ONE circle.

In mid-June, the former flyweight world champion indicated that he was close to a return with the following message to his fans:

“Not long until I’m back in action”

In a more recent update, Jonathan Haggerty stated that he is “9 weeks out” from a return. Given the timing of the post, that could put Haggerty’s return as early as ONE Championship’s August doubleheader with ONE 160 and ONE 161. Either one of those events would be lucky to have 'The General' attached to it.

ONE Championship has not released the full card for either event, but recently announced that Rodtang will face Savvas Michael in the semi-final round of the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 161.

