Jordan Leavitt blames "horrible metabolism" for Paddy Pimblett's blow-up between fights

Jordan Leavitt recently reacted to Paddy Pimblett gaining weight between his fights. Leavitt stated that it's normal for a fighter as almost all of them gain significant amounts of weight in their time off.

However, he was surprised to hear that 'The Baddy' gained as much as 35lbs in eight weeks and blamed the Liverpudillan's horrible metabolism for the same. Here's what 'The Monkey king' said in a recent interview with MiddleEasy:

"If anything, I'm impressed. Like, you gained 35lbs in eight weeks? That's impressive. Your metabolism is horrible, obviously. But impressive and I didn't have all my autoimmune diseases, I will be right with that.

"Everyone's giving him hate, I'm like dude, so many fighters blow up just as much. He just doesn't look that buff. If you're all jacked and you're feeling a little fluffy, you look pretty good still. But when you have the kind of natty body like me and him and you blow up, people say you are fat, you're undisciplined. And I just don't think that's the case."

'The Monkey King' noted that 'The Baddy' has missed weight only once in his MMA career so far. While he noted that this might be bad for Paddy Pimblett's health in the long run, Jordan Leavitt said 'The Baddy' should keep enjoying himself:

"He's missed weight only once in his 21 fights. He's obviously very professional when it comes to that aspect of his career. Not the healthiest, if I was to give my uneducated opinion. Probably not the best for your health in the long run Paddy, but, I respect it, good for you. Enjoy your time off."

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt is set for July 23 at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his return to the octagon later this year at UFC London as he takes on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight clash.

This will be the second consecutive time Pimblett will take part in a UFC London card as his last win against Rodrigo Vargas was at the same venue. He is currently 2-0 in the UFC with both wins coming via first-round finishes.

Leavitt, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning run and is coming off a split decision win against Trey Ogden. The fight between the duo will be one that fans will keep a close eye on.

