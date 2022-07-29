"Teabag, twerking, all homo-erotic" - Jordan Leavitt claims he and Paddy Pimblett were 'chuckling backstage' over ridiculous trash talk

Paddy Pimblett isn't known for being hot-tempered, but he turned up the intensity leading up to his UFC London fight with Jordan Leavitt, claiming he planned on hurting 'The Monkey King' for dismissing all his in-cage accomplishments. According to Leavitt, though, Pimblett never brought that heat to their in-person exchanges.

In a new interview with The MMA Holes, Leavitt revealed:

"In person he was pretty chill with me, actually. We were kind of chuckling backstage. We were having a hard time keeping a straight face whenever we'd see each other because the whole work-up to this fight has been ridiculous. Teabag, twerking, all homo-erotic. Really stupid non-sensical stuff, you know?"

Leavitt believes Pimblett turned up the intensity of his trash talk in response to 'The Monkey King' completely ignoring everything 'The Baddy' was saying on the internet. Leavitt maintains that he barely heard any of the negativity until after the fight.

"He called me a crab and he called me a mushroom. And that keeps me up at night. I'm not sure ... what that means. He called me a mushroom, and my mother-in-law told me a couple weeks ago 'He called you a mushroom' and I was like 'Does that mean dickhead? What does that mean?' I looked it up on Urban Dictionary, nothing. It's like, it could mean someone's dense, or that mushrooms are full of s***. I don't know what he meant. I still don't."

Watch Jordan Leavitt discuss the trash talk from Paddy Pimblett below:

Dana White says Paddy Pimblett has 'that Conor McGregor vibe'

Who knows how high Paddy Pimblett can make it up the extremely tough lightweight rankings, but UFC president Dana White admits the Liverpool fighter is already one of the biggest stars of the sport. During a press conference following the return of his Contenders Series, White said:

“To talk about championship stuff now, it’s a little too soon. But he’s got that Conor McGregor vibe. When he walks, when he’s in the arena, the way that the fans receive him, the way that the media covers him. The way that the people who search for content. I think what we do next is we take him to either Boston or New York and he ends up on pay-per-view and then you bring him to Vegas.”

Paddy Pimblett recently said he felt like this UFC London event would be the last time he'd fight in England until they could return to a stadium. While it's still in doubt that Pimblett will ever get an event at Anfield, Dana White is ready to bring him back to America in a big way.

