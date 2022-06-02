"I'm excited to cause a riot" - Jordan Leavitt eager to upset London fans by twerking in celebration after potential win over Paddy Pimblett 

UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt, who is slated to take on Paddy Pimblett at UFC Fight Night London, earned a significant amount of notoriety after he twerked inside the octagon while celebrating his win against Trey Ogden at UFC Vegas 51.

Leavitt and Pimblett are currently on a collision course, set to lock horns in the O2 Arena in London on July 23 as the UFC crosses the Atlantic for the second time in 2022.

'The Monkey King' admitted that the prospect of causing a riot at the O2 Arena in London with his post-fight celebration is something that he is truly looking forward to.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Jordan Leavitt asserted that he was excited to bust out some of his moves after beating Paddy Pimblett on his own turf.

He commented on the nature of passionate English fans, who may not take kindly to Leavitt beating and humiliating their hometown hero, Paddy Pimblett, by twerking:

"Luckily, I have good head movement. When they start throwing things at me, I'll be bobbing, weaving, dodging beer cans. But yeah, I'm excited to cause a riot. I think it'll be a lot of fun."

Jordan Leavitt opens up about the edge he has over other fighters

In the same interaction with Ariel Helwani, Jordan Leavitt offered fans some insight into what sets him apart from other fighters in the UFC.

Leavitt declared that having a back-up plan to go back to law school offered him a safety net that a lot of fighters do not possess at this stage in their careers. He asserted that the ability to fall back on an alternative career path if fighting does not work out, takes the added pressure off his shoulders to perform well.

It offers him the freedom to train peacefully without factors like his future and that of his family playing on his mind. Here's what he had to say about his future outside the octagon:

"If things don't work out, I'm totally fine. I'm not concerned for my future whatsoever. I feel like it takes a lot of pressure off of me when I'm training because I feel like a lot of fighters don't have very many avenues. So yeah, if things don't go perfectly for this, you know, opportunity, I'll just go to law school and sell out and do what I have to do."

Catch Jordan Leavitt's full interaction with Ariel Helwani below :

