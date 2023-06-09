Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Jorge Masvidal's recent admittance of smoking weed before a fight, UFC 4 getting a new fighter update, and Jake Paul once again laying out a proposition for Conor McGregor.

#3. Jorge Masvidal recalls his worst habits whilst fighting, reveals he smoked weed "six days" before fight

Jorge Masvidal recently called time on his MMA career following his defeat to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

The loss to Burns was 'Gamebred's' fourth in a row after having previously lost to Kamaru Usman twice and Colby Covington. Despite the four-fight skid, Masvidal will be remembered for his longevity in the sport, becoming the first BMF champion and his record for the fastest KO in UFC history against Ben Askren.

Following a career that spanned two decades, Masvidal is now in the position to share countless stories about his time competing, and did so during a recent appearance on Jake Paul's podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul.

The pair, who previously had called each other out to box, staged a viral altercation as a way of promoting Masvidal's appearance on the show. The plan worked too as Masvidal has proven to be one of Paul's most popular guests.

During the interview, Paul wanted to know the scoop about the behind-the-scenes of Masvidal's time in the UFC. 'The Problem Child' prodded by asking what some of his worst habits were as a fighter.

Whilst Jorge Masvidal refused to get specific, he did reveal that he had been smoking weed only six days before his 2020 bout with Kamaru Usman:

"No, I stop [smoking weed]. I've also, because of the circumstances and I took a fight on short notice, I was smoking weed six days before a fight... I took a fight on six days' notice... With [Kamaru] Usman."

Catch the interview here (22:30):

#2. UFC 4 adds Dricus du Plessis and Khalil Rountree Jr. to update roster

EA Sports UFC 4's longevity continues as the latest update has dropped two new and dynamic fighters to the already stacked roster.

One of the fighters added is middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis. 'Stillknocks' has been granted a 4-star rating in grappling, striking and health, which is a testament to his five-fight win streak in the UFC and his No.6 ranking in the middleweight division.

Despite only being one win away from a title shot in real life, fans of the South African have the opportunity right now to challenge for UFC gold with du Plessis inside the virtual cage.

Dricus du Plessis is scheduled for the toughest fight of his career so far as he takes on Robert Whittaker during International Fight Week on July 8. The winner will then face Israel Adesanya for his 185-pound title.

The second fighter added is surging light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr. 'The War Horse' is currently on a three-fight win streak which includes two finishes. His performances have been reflected in the ratings as he has been handed an impressive 4.5-star rating in striking.

The 33-year-old returns to the octagon this August at UFC on ESPN 49, where he faces Chris Daukaus in the hopes of climbing the 205-pound rankings.

#1. Jake Paul wants to face Conor McGregor in boxing and MMA

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul have often traded blows with each other on social media. The general consensus has been that Paul wants to face the Irishman in order to cause the upset, whereas McGregor has shown little interest in actually fighting the former Disney channel star.

Recently Ben Askren weighed in on a potential superfight between the two. According to 'Funky', Jake Paul's August 5 boxing bout against Nate Diaz could pave the way for McGregor vs. Paul in the future. Askren also opined that any fight between the two stars is guaranteed to make millions.

Aksren's quote was posted by the Most Valuable Promotions' Instagram handle, which is owned by Jake Paul. Upon the release of the quote, Paul opted to comment and add another twist to the tale.

According to 'The Problem Child', he is open and willing to face 'The Notorious' both inside the boxing ring and the octagon. Paul wrote:

"Boxing & MMA back to back. I'm down 100%."

MVP Updates @mvpupdates_ Jake Paul reacts to Ben Askren speaking on Paul vs McGregor, says he will run it in boxing and MMA “back to back” Jake Paul reacts to Ben Askren speaking on Paul vs McGregor, says he will run it in boxing and MMA “back to back” 👀 https://t.co/xqb3nDwhtY

