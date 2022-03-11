Jorge Masvidal has an advice for Nelk Boys after their Donald Trump podcast episode got taken down by YouTube

Jorge Masvidal shared a piece of advice with the Nelk Boys after YouTube removed an episode of their Full Send podcast featuring Donald Trump.

The former US president appeared on the show that aired on March 10, 2022. The episode was taken down shortly after, but not before it had accumulated over five million views.

Kyle Forgeard, the co-founder of the Nelk Boys, tweeted that the episode had been "deleted" by YouTube. UFC star Jorge Masvidal responded to the post with a piece of advice:

"Go to @rumblevideo"

Trump is facing censorship from all major social media platforms. His YouTube channel was suspended a year ago. The former US president has also been suspended from Twitter and banned from Facebook for two years.

He recently appeared on the Full Send podcast and discussed a range of topics, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the 2020 elections. Trump claimed that the 2020 elections had cases of voter fraud, which was deemed as misinformation by YouTube resulting in the episode being removed from the platform.

NELK @nelkboys Trump just shouted us out on live tv Trump just shouted us out on live tv https://t.co/un3W08HnwA

Masvidal has a channel on Rumble and that could be a reason he suggested the Nelk Boys try out the video platform.

'Gamebred' has also been known to back Donald Trump. He claimed ahead of UFC 272 that the former president would be supporting him in his fight against Colby Covington.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal after UFC 272?

Jorge Masvidal lost his third consecutive fight at UFC 272. After back-to-back defeats to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261, he suffered a lopsided decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Masvidal is currently ranked No.7 in the welterweight division and has some work to do to re-establish his position as a title contender.

However, he remains one of the biggest draws in the UFC, and there a few interesting fights available for him. Many have suggested a rematch against Nate Diaz. Fans also want to see a clash between the Miami native and Conor McGregor.

Those two bouts will surely draw eyeballs. 'Gamebred' has a fan-friendly fighting style, and a stand-up fighter like McGregor might give him the chance to showcase his full arsenal of skills. Historically, he has had trouble against wrestlers, a problem he won't have to worry about against either Diaz or McGregor. It will be interesting to see who Masvidal fights next.

