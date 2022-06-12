"The rumors are true" - Jorge Masvidal announces plans for UFC International Fight Week 

With Jorge Masvidal being one of the biggest superstars in the sport, 'Gamebred' will of course be a part of the International Fight Week festivities. Revealing his plans for the weeklong celebrations, Masvidal said that he will be coaching his own team for the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 2. The 37-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"The rumors are true: I am coaching my own team for the 2nd annual @ufcfightpass invitational on July 3rd #ikon @ikonfights"

The International Fight Week will take place in Las Vegas from Monday, June 27, through Sunday, July 3. The UFC Fightpass Invitational 2 is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex on the last day of International Fight Week.

The inaugural UFC Fightpass Invitational took place on December 16 last year, featuring four regional MMA promotions in a team-based grappling competition. The teams consisting of active and retired fighters were captained by fighters competing in the UFC.

'Gamebred' will likely feature as captain of a similar side in the second edition of the UFC Fightpass Invitational.

Dana White prefers Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler over the Irishman fighting Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has called out Conor McGregor as he awaits trial for an alleged attack on arch rival Colby Covington. The two have traded barbs over social media in the recent past with 'Gamebred' accusing the Irishman of ducking him.

While the two fighters are arguably the two biggest stars in the sport, UFC president Dana White has dismissed the idea of a potential fight a number of times due to a disparity in weight. However, McGregor has now evidently bulked up and is contemplating a move to 170 lbs.

Regardless, White still did not seem enthusiastic when asked about a potential matchup between McGregor and Masvidal. The UFC honcho instead likes the idea of 'The Notorious' facing Michael Chandler on his return to the octagon. Asked about a matchup between McGregor and Masvidal, the 52-year-old told TMZ Sports:

"I don’t know, I really like Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler’s last fight”. There’s plenty of fights to make, I don’t know if that’s the one, but we’ll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back. I’m just saying after his last interview, his last fight, Conor’s ranked No. 8, he’s ranked No. 5, it makes a lot of sense right now."

