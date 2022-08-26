"Who’s paying for the student loan hand out?" - Jorge Masvidal slams US president Joe Biden for announcing plan to forgive student loans in the country

Jorge Masvidal is unimpressed with Joe Biden's recent decision to cancel a portion of U.S. student loans. It's just the latest issue he's had with the president's economic agenda, which he believes will lead to higher taxes for everybody.

Masvidal became something of a political player leading up to the 2020 elections, campaigning for Donald Trump on a ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ bus tour alongside Trump's family. Since Joe Biden won the election, Masvidal has been sharing his displeasure with the current administration's handling of inflation, gas prices, and now student debt relief.

In a new tweet, Masvidal wrote:

"Who’s paying for the student loan hand out? More taxes means less money for everyone."

Biden's student loan executive action forgives between $10,000 and $20,000 worth of student loan debts for 20 million Americans. It also puts caps on the size of payments and amount of interest that is charged to debtors moving forward. The move is estimated to cost the government $300 billion, which is $100 billion less than the amount of loan forgiveness granted to businesses that applied for PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jorge Masvidal responds to Leon Edwards' coach sending him to "the back of the line"

After losing twice to dominant welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal was stuck in a tough spot. So long as Usman held the belt, earning another title shot would be extremely unlikely. Fortunately for 'Gamebred,' Leon Edwards knocked Usman out at UFC 278, opening the title picture back up.

While Edwards and Masvidal have bad blood after a violent backstage altercation in 2019, Edwards' coach recently declared Masvidal was being sent to "the back of the line." Masvidal responded to that statement on Twitter, writing:

"I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is if your boy loses to Usman you and him will be begging again. Good luck I’m rooting for you guys."

While a trilogy bout between Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman is the obvious fight to make, there's still questions as to whether Usman will be capable of returning in early 2023 given the severity of the knockout he endured at UFC 278. If for some reason 'The Nigerian Nightmare' isn't available for Edwards' first title defense, there'll be fierce competition between fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Khamzat Chimaev, and Colby Covington for the No. 1 contender's slot.

