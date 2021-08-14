Jorge Masvidal calls out Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards, 'Durinho' responds

In a clip uploaded to Twitter, Jorge Masvidal was seen calling out fellow welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns. Vying for a way back towards the UFC welterweight belt, 'Gamebred' called out the No.3 and No.2-ranked welterweights. He said:

"Durinho [Gilbert Burns] is calling me out. If we can make it pop with Durinho, Leon [Edwards], anyone of these guys that gets me closer to the belt."

Gilbert Burns was quick to respond to the callout, tweeting:

"Let's do it @GamebredFighter #supernecessary @AliAbdelaziz00 @DanaWhite"

Burns followed up with another tweet, suggesting a timeline for the fight between him and Jorge Masvidal.

"Hey @GamebredFighter you know it's all respect from me, let's dance in November or December. I'm ready for my guy #supernecessary let's do this."

Following his win over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns called out Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, and Nate Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns are undeterred in their title aspirations

Masvidal's last two outings saw him challenge champion Kamaru Usman for the belt at UFC 251 and UFC 261. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' cruised to a unanimous decision victory at UFC 251 but decided to give 'Gamebred' another shot, owing to his short-notice acceptance for the title fight. At UFC 261, Usman laid all doubts to rest as he knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold in the second round to retain his title.

Jorge Masvidal's first title shot came by way of chance and opportunity. Gilbert Burns was scheduled to take on Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound strap at UFC 251. However, just days before the event, Burns tested positive for COVID-19. Never one to back down from a challenge, Jorge Masvidal stepped in on short notice and went all five rounds with the champion. He lost but earned himself respect and a rematch.

Gilbert Burns eventually faced Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. Both were former training partners eyeing the same gold. Usman moved to Colorado and trained with Trevor Wittman to better prepare for Burns, and it paid off. The champion displayed an incredible jab that he landed at will, finally ending the proceedings at 00:34 of round three.

Powerful stuff from Usman.

While he is still the No.2-ranked contender, Gilbert Burns believes a win over 'Wonderboy' won't get him a rematch with Usman. Since UFC 264, Burns has gone on a spree of calling people out for fights, clearly trying to stay active and make his way back to a title shot.

