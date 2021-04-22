Jorge Masvidal explains why Kamaru Usman is not a hard-hitting welterweight; calls Colby Covington a 'fragile wrestler'

Jorge Masvidal is not too concerned about Kamaru Usman's punching power. The 36-year-old thinks he has the ability to withstand Usman's punches. This is why the welterweight champion couldn't finish him at UFC 251, according to Masvidal.

Masvidal and Usman shared the UFC octagon for the first time in July last year. 'Gamebred' took the fight on short notice, but failed to outpoint 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal claimed Kamaru Usman is not a hard-hitting fighter. He said the only reason Usman's punches hurt him in their last encounter was because he was fatigued. Masvidal said:

"I got into 25 minutes with him and I never wobbled. He never hit my chin and I said, 'Oh snap! I don't want to get hit again.' I was very tired, I was fatigued and that's usually when the hit will hurt you. That's like times triple. You know if you're fatigued and somebody touches you, it's way worse. He doesn't hit, man. He doesn't crack."

The bout between Usman and Masvidal went the distance at UFC 251. While Masvidal tried to keep the fight on his feet, Usman displayed superior wrestling skills to overpower the Miami native. All three judges scored the contest in Usman's favor (50–45, 50–45, 49–46).

Jorge Masvidal calls Colby Covington a 'fragile wrestler'

In the same interview, Jorge Masvidal didn't draw himself back from throwing shade at his former teammate, Colby Covington. The 'BMF' referred to Covington as a 'fragile wrestler'. Masvidal said:

"The last guy that he (Kamaru Usman) beat up was a BJJ guy (Gilbert Burns). And the guy before that (Colby Covington), that he broke his jaw, was some fragile wrestler guy. So these guys are not dudes that are made out of stone."

Masvidal added that the only fighters Usman has outclassed on his feet are primarily known for their wrestling prowess. Masvidal explained:

"Those guys that he beat up on the feet are dudes that made a living off, 'let me hug another man' and stuff like that. I don't compete like that, I don't make my money like that. People pay to see me because I'm gonna give them what they want: entertainment and nothing but violence."

Jorge Masvidal will fight Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021. The two welterweights will headline the pay-per-view event which is set to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

