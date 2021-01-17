Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and other UFC fighters react to Max Holloway channeling Muhammad Ali against Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway's performance against Calvin Kattar in UFC Fight Island 7 will be forever in the minds of UFC fans. The former featherweight champion produced a legendary fight that has left many MMA aficionados hailing it as one of the best displays ever.

Even though Kattar was still standing somehow after the fifth round was over, there was no doubt that Max Holloway was the winner. The Hawaiian broke the record for most significant strikes to prove that he is one of the best boxers in the UFC.

Many fighters and MMA analysts could not hold their praise over Max Holloway's superb accomplishment. Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, among others, posted their thoughts about the UFC Fight Island 7 main event on Twitter.

Double bonus 💰 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) January 16, 2021

There’s levels to this @BlessedMMA is an animal #UFCFightIsland7 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 16, 2021

Kattar Will never be the same fighter Max Holloway just took a piece of his soul! — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) January 16, 2021

It’s some good fights today 💯👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 16, 2021

Greatest performance I have ever seen !@BlessedMMA not 50 k 10000k the night belongs to you 🏆 thank you @CalvinKattar it takes 2 all on #ABC @UFCFightlsland #MMA — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) January 16, 2021

The victory over Kattar cemented Max Holloway's claim for yet another title fight. The former featherweight champion got his belt stripped by Alexander Volkanovski and failed to retrieve it at their rematch.

Even though Max Holloway had two consecutive losses, the UFC chose to maintain him as the No. 1 featherweight contender. However, Brian Ortega will have the chance to capture the division's belt from Volkanovski first in a freshly announced bout for March 27.

How did Max Holloway versus Calvin Kattar play out?

UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Kattar

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway entered the octagon wanting to prove his skills. The Hawaiian came to the bout with Calvin Kattar with a negative record of three losses from his four last fights in the UFC.

As much as Kattar tried, his attacks were ineffective against a powered-up Max Holloway. The former champion was unappeasable, always aiming to connect more shots against 'The Boston Finisher.'

The action started to roll out in the middle of the first round when Max Holloway landed the fight's first combo. From that moment onwards, the same script would be replayed repeatedly until the end of the fifth round.

Kattar, all bloodied-up, passed the majority of the last two rounds glued to the fence receiving Max Holloway's unstoppable hits. Although he tried to offer some resistance to the former champion, it looked like Max Holloway's body did not register any damage from Kattar's efforts.

At one point, tired of the beat-up, Max Holloway allowed Kattar to hit him while the former champion roared to the commentary crew about how good he was at boxing.

