"The f** I look like, a democrat?" - Jorge Masvidal posts incredible KO highlight reel to silence critics who claim he is undeserving of title shot

Jorge Masvidal had a befitting reply to all his doubters after they claimed that 'Gamebred' did not deserve an opportunity to fight for the title. However, he has let his body of work do the talking by posting a spectacular compilation reel of his best knockouts.

Following Leon Edwards' incredible victory at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman, Masvidal's team floated the idea of a potential fight between the two in the future. His manager Malki Kawa posted the below tweet showing interest in a Masvidal vs. Edwards bout.

Fans and MMA experts, including former double champion Daniel Cormier, have advised Edwards to not let 'Gamebred' have an immediate crack at the title, owing to the disregard 'Rocky' has in the past.

This enraged Jorge Masvidal, who slammed Cormier for his comments. The 37-year-old mixed martial artist also had a reply to the fans who mocked him by calling him a journeyman and reminded him of his three-fight losing streak.

The Florida native took to Instagram to post a highlight reel of his knockouts along with the caption:

"A lot of people throwing around the word “deserve”. The f**k I look like, a democrat?"

The reel features his viral knockout of Darren Till and the beatdown of Nate Diaz amongst other high-octane moments in his career.

Jorge Masvidal has been a staunch supporter of the Republican party and has been seen alongside former US President Donald Trump in several election campaigns and rallies. He was not satisfied with the results of the 2020 presidential polls and even aimed a subtle dig at the Democratic party over the word "deserving".

Jorge Masvidal hits back at Leon Edwards' head-coach for saying that he needs to stand in line for a title shot

Jorge Masvidal has made his intentions clear of wanting a crack at Leon Edwards' welterweight title.

Leon Edwards has become a household name following his spectacular victory at UFC 278. His coaching team, led by Dave Lovell, has been receiving their deserved shine for pushing Edwards to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

'Rocky' claimed at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference that he's willing to defend his belt against Jorge Masvidal and seek revenge for his infamous backstage scuffle with 'Gamebred'.

Head coach Lovell, however, told MMA Junkie that Masvidal should stand back in line and wait for his opportunity:

“Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also. But we’ll pick it on our terms, the same way you told Leon ‘Wait at the back of the line.’ Well, you wait now, mate, because Leon’s on the top of the hill.”

Jorge Masvidal was miffed by the comments and retaliated by saying:

‘‘I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is if your boy loses to Usman you and him will be begging again. Good luck I’m rooting for you guys”

