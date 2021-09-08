"I've seen this guy grind from the beginning" - Jorge Masvidal predicts Dustin Poirier will win the UFC lightweight title

Jorge Masvidal is confident that his longtime teammate Dustin Poirier will win the UFC lightweight title. He believes Poirier will have a "storybook ending" after he finally dethrones Charles Oliveira to capture the undisputed lightweight strap.

Masvidal and Poirier have been training together at the American Top Team (ATT) since 2012. Ahead of the Louisiana native's trilogy fight against Conor McGregor, 'Gamebred' had also paid a visit to Poirier's house and wished him good luck.

Masvidal said he has seen Poirier grind from the early stages of his career, and he will reap the rewards of his hard work by becoming the UFC lightweight champion.

"Yeah, Dustin (Poirier) fights for the lightweight title, wins it. Storybook ending. I've seen this man grind from the beginning. It's just amazing to see where he is at right now," Jorge Masvidal told ESPN.

Watch Jorge Masvidal commenting on Dustin Poirier in the video below (from 1:20):

Dustin Poirier won the interim UFC lightweight title in 2019 by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 236. In the title unification bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov, the 32-year-old was submitted in the third round.

Since then, Poirier has scored three huge wins over the likes of Dan Hooker and McGregor. He is rumored to fight Oliveira on the last pay-per-view card of the year.

Jorge Masvidal says he "would love" to fight Nick Diaz

In the same interview with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal also said he wouldn't mind trading blows with Nick Diaz if the Stockton native gets past Robbie Lawler. The pair of welterweights will share the octagon at UFC 266, scheduled to take place on September 25, 2021.

Also Read

Masvidal added that he has been wanting to fight Diaz since they were both competing at Strikeforce.

"If (Nick Diaz) looks good and does his job (at UFC 266), why not me and Nick? l would love to fight Nick. It's a classic fight. It's a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 (pounds), he was at 170. I was like, 'Man, that's a dude that I would like to fight.' Nothing personal, just because of his style, just the way that he leaves it all out there. So if I get a fight with Nick, it would be a blessing," said Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal 🆚 Nick Diaz?



Gamebred sets his sights on a potential showdown with the man, the myth, the legend, Nick Diaz 🔥



Sign us up! 📝 pic.twitter.com/rNt0jon8fx — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 7, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Prem Deshpande