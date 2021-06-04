Jorge Masvidal's manager reveals how a Conor Mcgregor fight for the BMF belt can come to fruition

Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal is a fight that every MMA fan dreams of witnessing. As Jorge Masvidal's manager, Malki Kawa, recently stated in an interview with MMA Junkie, the dream fight is also something that has lured the UFC more than once.

Both Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal are commercial superstars in the realm of professional mixed martial arts. Therefore, it is no surprise that the UFC has thought of pairing the two up for an event that will probably promise the promotion one of its biggest paydays ever.

Conor McGregor became a fan-favorite early on in his career. On his way up the featherweight division, Conor McGregor's antics and 'Mystic Mac' predictions helped him surge to the top of MMA stardom. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal has been around for much longer than Conor McGregor. However, his rise to enormous fame only came with his "resurrection" in 2019.

Talking to MMA Junkie about the dream fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor, Malki Kawa said:

"I mean, listen, the UFC has brought it [offer for Masvidal-McGregor fight] a couple of times and [asked whether] we would be interested in it. We said yes everytime. So, it's not on us."

Conor McGregor is gearing up to face Dustin Poirier in their rubber match on July 10 at UFC 264. Jorge Masvidal is coming fresh off a lost title shot against Kamaru Usman and hopes to capture welterweight gold before hanging up his gloves. With Masvidal nearing his retirement and Conor McGregor's focus on the lightweight division, is the dream fight really possible?

Haven’t seen this brought up recently, so here goes:



Now that Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal are without a dance partner, should the UFC just go ahead and book McGregor vs. Masvidal next and ASAP? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 10, 2020

Malki Kawa explains how a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal could happen sooner than expected

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are massive PPV draws

The divisional landscape in professional MMA alters with every fight occurring in the top fifteen. Baking on one such theory, Jorge Masvidal's manager, Malki Kawa, told MMA Junkie:

"Let's see what happens with Dustin and McGregor. If Poirier beats him [Conor McGregor] again, then he's got to look for something that's going to make fans want to watch... you could do McGregor Masvidal for the BMF - which I think would be an amazing event and something that people will tune into and watch. I'm saying, it will be a real big money event."

Watch the full interview below:

For those who don't know, Conor McGregor has expressed a desire to add the ceremonial "Baddest Motherf**ker" title to his collection. 'Notorious' expressed his desire to fight 'Gamebred' for the same, calling the latter out in his own style.

Hey @BurgerKing, could I get a 3 piece with soda and a side chicken box please? Loads of salt and vinegar. Thanks — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2019

Who do you think will win the fight if Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal does come to fruition? Sound off in the comments section!

Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal could be the biggest fight in UFC history’https://t.co/46h6zIIQil pic.twitter.com/EporoOarS3 — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) July 10, 2020

