The biggest fight for Jorge Masvidal if he wins at UFC 251 will be Conor McGregor (Opinion)

Will Conor McGregor accept the fight against Jorge Masvidal after UFC 251?

Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal is the bigest fight to make right now in the UFC.

Will we see this dream match soon?

One of the biggest stars in UFC, Jorge Masvidal takes on the Nigerian Nightmare at UFC 251. If Kamaru Usman wins the fight then he will join Georges St Pierre to hold a 12 fight winning streak in the Welterweight division. However, if Jorge Masvidal wins the fight then it will be one of the greatest stories that have ever been told in UFC.

After close to 17 years in the fight game, Jorge Masvidal has done some incredible things in the business. But he has never put his hands on a UFC title. However, after accepting the fight on short notice, Jorge Masvidal has an opportunity to cause a huge upset.

UFC 251 Usman v Masvidal: Weigh-Ins

Advertisement

Now beating someone as good as Kamaru Usman is a daunting task. However, if Masvidal gets past the Welterweight champion, it will open up the door to some incredible opportunities for Gamebred.

Jorge Masvidal has stated that he would like to fight Nate Diaz and Stephen Thompson if he becomes the champion. Even though those fights will get the fans excited it is hard to overlook the potential fight with Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal for the UFC welterweight title?

Conor McGregor, even though retired, would make a return to the octagon if the opponent and the price is right. And if Jorge Masvidal becomes the welterweight champion, he will have The Notorious One's attention.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Justin Gaethje next. This fight is likely to take place on UFC 252. However, after the demise of Khabib's father, this fight might get postponed. Either way, Conor McGregor would be forced to sit idle in the UFC Lightweight division for a long time.

McGregor vs Masvidal will be as big as The Notorious One's fight with The Eagle, if not bigger. How can Conor McGregor say no to that challenge?

Going up to welterweight to challenge Gambred is something McGregor will probably take in a heartbeat.

And fans are going to be the real winner if this dream match does become a reality. Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal are two of the best strikers in UFC at the moment and a fight between them is guaranteed to be a barnburner. However, Jorge Masvidal will have to get past Kamaru Usman first.

And if he beats Usman and calls out McGregor then UFC is not going to hesitate to book the biggest fight that can be made right now.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.