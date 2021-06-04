Jorge Masvidal's manager reveals when the fighter will enter the ring again after the Kamaru Usman knockout

Jorge Masvidal's manager and First Round Management co-founder, Malki Kawa, recently stated that we might see the UFC welterweight fighter back in action before the end of 2021.

Jorge Masvidal was recently on the receiving end of a brutal knockout loss against Kamaru Usman. It was incidentally the first KO defeat of his career. They locked horns for a second time at UFC 261, where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' landed a devastating right hand straight into Jorge Masvidal's jaw. It sent the welterweight veteran crashing into the canvas. Masvidal was unable to continue and Kamaru Usman successfully defended his title for the fourth time.

Stunning knock out Usman Vs masvidal 2 UFC 261 new



The UFC has 3 African Champs:

— Israel Adesanya 🇳🇬

— Francis Ngannou 🇨🇲

— Kamaru Usman 🇳🇬#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/qUNsenL3f1 — S.Omar 🌀 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Faaz_23) April 26, 2021

Ideally, a fighter is supposed to stay off the canvas for a while after suffering a KO defeat. This is due to the fact that the blows landed in a KO fight can cause injuries that worsen significantly if not allowed to heal properly.

Staying true to his fighting name, 'Gamebred', Jorge Masvidal wants to jump right back into the ring, according to Malki Kawa. However, Masvidal's return is dependent on various other factors. Speaking on the timeline of Jorge Masvidal's return, Malki Kawa said in an interview with MMA Junkie:

"Honestly, we're just taking some time. Look, I'm not a fan of guys [who], when they get knocked out, just jump right back in there. I know if it was up to him [Jorge Masvidal], he probably would. We said, 'Let's relax'. Maybe by the end of the year, we'll get something done."

Malki Kawa reveals that Jorge Masvidal is working to eliminate the faults that caused him to lose against Kamaru Usman

UFC 251: Usman v Masvidal

Immediately after his second loss to Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal accepted that he had underestimated the striking power of his opponent. Malki Kawa has revealed that Jorge Masvidal is working on fixing the slip-ups that cost him the UFC welterweight title. Malki Kawa said:

"He [Jorge Masvidal] wants to go back to the drawing board a little bit, clean up some things. he obviously knows where he messed up in this fight [against Kamaru Usman]. You know, he wants to get this fight back.

Kawa is trying his best to help Masvidal for his future fights.

He said, "I know he's anxious to get back in there and fight everybody that's ahead of him, above him or whatever it takes to get back in there. So, it's just a matter of being a little cautious... Just giving him the six months he needs to chill out and get back into camp."

Who do you think Jorge Masvidal should fight next in order to get back into title contention? Let us know in the comments section!

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy