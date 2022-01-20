"I'm gonna f**ing break your face" - Jorge Masvidal slams Colby Covington for talking about ex-teammates' wives

Jorge Masvidal has lashed out at his former teammate Colby Covington for bringing up ex-teammates' wives in the rivalry.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal share a long and tumultuous history. The two went from being the best of friends to being one of the fiercest rivals in the UFC. Covington and Masvidal are now set to take their rivalry to the octagon when they square off at UFC 272.

Colby Covington made things even more personal between the two ahead of Masvidal's UFC 261 clash against Kamaru Usman. Covington accused 'Gamebred' of cheating on his alleged ex-wife Maritza Masvidal.

It's safe to say that the move wasn't taken too well by Masvidal as he recently slammed 'Chaos' for bringing his ex-wife's name into the mix. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, the 37-year-old said:

"I'm gonna f**ing break your [Colby's] face man. Everything that you said, we're gonna have to see what's up when we get in the cage, you know. This is an individual that obviously, I don't think anybody likes him, anybody... Somebody's talking about ex-teammates' wives and stuff like for what? You're gonna fight the dude or the chick? What is is it? You know you're confused."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Why are Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington not coaching on the next season of TUF?

Having Masvidal and Covington coach next season of The Ultimate Fighter would have been a great build-up to their showdown.

During an interview with BT Sport, Dana White was asked why Masvidal and Covington weren't a part of the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Admitting that while the UFC had plans for the same, the UFC president said:

"Yeah, absolutely there was, but the timing didn't work out."

Watch Dana White's full interview with BT Sport below:

Even though 'Gamebred' and 'Chaos' won't be coaches on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter, fans can be sure the build-up to this fight is going to be highly entertaining regardless.

