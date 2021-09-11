Jorge Masvidal takes a shot at US President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 mandate using compromising pictures of his son Hunter Biden

Jorge Masvidal has been a staunch supporter of former US President Donald Trump throughout the election campaign and afterwards.

In his support for Donald Trump and his Republican ideals, Jorge Masvidal has often spoken out against the new White House administration led by POTUS Joe Biden. He did not shy away from expressing his sentiments about the new COVID-19 mandate. The mandate requires every employer with 100 or more employees to get their workforce fully vaccinated or show a negative test once a week.

In the same statement, Joe Biden went on to talk about how to protect children under the age of 12 who cannot get vaccinated yet. The President stated that to protect those under the age of 12, everyone around them - parents, siblings, caregivers - should get vaccinated.

Jorge Masvidal took to Instagram to share this segment of the speech. He said Joe Biden does not know "the best way for a parent to protect their child." In the second slide, Masvidal included compromising pictures of the President's son Hunter Biden:

"Don't force my kids to take drugs just because yours does," Jorge Masvidal wrote.

Pictures of Hunter Biden allegedly smoking cocaine were leaked last year ahead of the US election. The snapshots purportedly came from the hard drive of a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden that was handed over to the FBI by Donald Trump's then-personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

It is no secret that Hunter Biden has struggled with substance addiction for a long time. He openly talked about it in his memoir, Beautiful Things, which was released earlier this year. The death of his brother Beau Biden in 2015, among other troubles, pushed him towards cocaine addiction. He decided to get clean after meeting his now-wife Melissa Cohen in Los Angeles.

Jorge Masvidal will not ask Gamebred FC fighters to get vaccinated

Joe Biden's mandate received backlash from a certain section that has been expressing doubt about the safety and the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. They have claimed that the Government urging them to get vaccinated is a violation of their civil rights.

It seems like Jorge Masvidal does not have much trust in the Biden administration either.

In another tweet, Jorge Masvidal also made it clear that he will not require the fighters of his Gamebred FC bare-knuckle promotion to be vaccinated to compete.

Effective immediately there will be no vaccine requirement for fighters on @GamebredFC #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 9, 2021

Jorge Masvidal will join Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. for a special 'No Holds Barred' commentary of the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Triller Fight Club: Legends II event on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

