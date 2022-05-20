Jorge Masvidal says he wants "to get paid in gasoline" for his next fight

Jorge Masvidal has some experience getting paid in crypto-currency, and now he's looking to move into a new financial product: gasoline.

'Gamebred' took to Twitter to joke about the current record setting gas prices, which have topped $4 per gallon in every state in America. In Florida Masvidal is likely paying $4.54 per gallon today as opposed to $2.88 just one year ago. Masvidal wrote:

"My next fight I want to get paid in gasoline."

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter My next fight I want to get paid in gasoline My next fight I want to get paid in gasoline

With the number of interviews Jorge Masvidal records from his car, it's no surprise the UFC star is annoyed by the steep hike in gas prices worldwide. Fortunately for 'Gamebred,' he signed a new deal with the UFC coming into UFC 272 in March that positions him as one of the highest paid fighters in the sport.

Masvidal is currently on the sidelines as he prepares to fight a felony battery charge in court. That stems from a confrontation with Colby Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just two weeks after their UFC 272 fight. Covington suffered a cracked front tooth and claims he sustained brain damage in the attack.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Colby Covington’s chipped tooth from his altercation with Jorge Masvidal in Miami. Colby Covington’s chipped tooth from his altercation with Jorge Masvidal in Miami. https://t.co/DuMNoPYd5m

Jorge Masvidal faces 15 years in jail for his alleged attack on Colby Covington

Felony battery is a serious offense in Florida, with a maximum sentence of up to fifteen years in jail. The key element upgrading a battery charge to felony battery is "great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement."

Jorge Masvidal's lawyer Bradford Cohen is disputing the attack meets this standard. In a filing with the court obtained by ESPN, he wrote:

“Given the State and C.C.’s allegations — paired with the fact that C.C. is a professional fighter who is prone to repeated physical injury — Defendant requires access to C.C.’s prior medical records to properly defend himself against the charges in this matter. Specifically, to ascertain how a single punch to C.C.’s jaw induced the brain damage when C.C.’s profession as a fighter exposes him to such injury periodically.”

Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the attack. In a hearing on May 12, Florida Judge Zachary James set a pre-trial hearing on August 17, with the case going to court on August 29.

