Jorge Masvidal will return to UFC for Conor McGregor only on one condition: "Look at poor Michael Chandler"

Jorge Masvidal has addressed the oft-discussed dream matchup between himself and fellow combat sports megastar Conor McGregor. Masvidal suggested that he'd accept a potential fight against McGregor, provided that a condition of his is fulfilled.

Both UFC icons have long been at loggerheads. America's Masvidal has often accused his Irish rival of evading a possible fight against him. Moreover, he was beaten by Gilbert Burns in 2023 and later retired from MMA. 'Gamebred' last competed in a boxing match against Nate Diaz, getting outpointed, in 2024. Masvidal has hinted at returning to MMA and the UFC in 2025.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a horrific leg injury in his trilogy matchup against Masvidal's ATT (American Top Team) teammate Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor was booked to face Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout at UFC 303 (June 2024), but a toe injury ruled him out.

Over the years, many fans have called for Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor to fight each other. UFC CEO Dana White too had publicly addressed the proposed fight a few years back.

During a recent Submission Radio interview, Masvidal was asked about fighting McGregor. 'Gamebred' responded by alluding to how Chandler waited for around two years on the sidelines for a possible matchup against McGregor:

"Dude, that guy doesn't even know what day it is. I wouldn't hold my breath in fighting this ... especially, he's confused in so many things. He doesn't -- he's not pulling the trigger on anything. Look at poor Michael Chandler. I don't wanna be like a GoFundMe of Michael Chandler and just be chilling there and waiting for this guy [McGregor] to bless me with a fight. Hell no."

Masvidal indicated that he'd fight McGregor in the UFC only if he's (Masvidal's) guaranteed a payout in case the Irishman withdraws from their matchup:

"So if that fight was actually, like, very tangible, and something like that, and they put down a big-a** downpayment, just in case this mother midget Irish eff*r pulled out; then yeah. That way if he pulls out, I get my little downpayment no matter what. It's all good. But if not, ain't nobody waiting around around for this dude."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (12:11):

Jorge Masvidal on Conor McGregor allegedly turning down a fight against him several times

Jorge Masvidal has consistently maintained that Conor McGregor wouldn't want to risk fighting him. On The George Janko Show in 2024, the ex-BMF champion reiterated his belief. 'Gamebred' underscored that McGregor had allegedly turned down multiple offers to fight him.

Insinuating that McGregor was open to facing fighters like Michael Chandler even at middleweight, but allegedly refusing to fight him at welterweight, Masvidal explained:

"It's always been kind of like -- they bring it up to him, and he shuts it down. He doesn't ever mention my name in interviews. I can say whatever I want."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's assessment below (1:10:20):

When asked if he would still consider fighting 'The Notorious,' Jorge Masvidal affirmed that he would. Well, during the BKFC 70 Hollywood post-fight press conference (March 27, 2025), McGregor hinted that he might be done competing as a fighter. Contrarily, McGregor also implied that he'd continue fighting even if he were to become the President of Ireland.

