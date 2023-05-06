Joseph Holmes nickname: Why is the UFC middleweight known as 'Uglyman Joe?'

Joseph Holmes is a highly skilled mixed martial artist hailing from Texas, U.S.A., currently competing in the middleweight division of the UFC and has made a name for himself in the MMA world with his impressive skills in both striking and submissions. With a 75% win percentage in submissions, he is a true force to be reckoned with in the 185-pound weight class.

However, what sets Holmes apart from other fighters in the UFC is his unique nickname: 'Uglyman Joe'. The moniker has caught the attention of fans and fighters alike, leading many to wonder about the origin of such an unusual nickname.

According to Joseph Holmes, the nickname was a product of friendly banter between himself and his college friends. They would often tease each other and affectionately call one another names like "Ugly". It wasn't long before the moniker stuck, and it has followed Holmes throughout his MMA career.

Despite the unconventional nickname, Holmes has proven himself to be a skilled fighter, winning eight of his eleven professional bouts. His striking ability and ground game have earned him a reputation as a well-rounded fighter, capable of winning fights in a variety of ways.

The 27-year-old mixed martial artist has made a name for himself in the sport by competing in multiple high-profile promotions including LFA, Bellator, Fury FC, and UFC. He is considered one of the rising stars in the middleweight division, and his impressive record speaks for itself.

In 2021, Joseph Holmes was featured in the highly-regarded Dana White's Contender Series where he displayed his skills against Shonte Barnes. Holmes secured a victory over Barnes with an impressive rear-naked choke, earning him a coveted spot in the UFC roster.

Joseph Holmes to face off against Claudio Ribeiro at UFC 288

The upcoming fight between Joseph Holmes and Claudio Ribeiro at UFC 288 is set to be an exciting clash, as both fighters are eager to bounce back from recent losses. Holmes had a mixed year in 2022, winning one and losing two fights in his debut season on the UFC roster. Despite showing promise with a victory over Alen Amedovski, he suffered setbacks against Jamie Pickett and Junyong Park.

On the other hand, Claudio Ribeiro has a solid professional record of 10 wins and 3 losses, with his most notable performance being a stunning 25-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series. With a dangerous combination of ground skills and striking ability, Ribeiro poses a significant challenge for Holmes, who will need to be strategic in his approach.

Although Ribeiro suffered a stoppage defeat in his UFC debut against Abdul Razak Alhassan in January, he remains a skilled fighter with the potential to upset the odds. With both fighters looking to secure a win and make their mark in the middleweight division, this fight is definitely one to watch on Saturday's fight card.

