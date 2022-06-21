Josh Emmett would "100%" accept a Jake Paul boxing bout - "There's so much money involved in it"

Josh Emmett has admitted that he would definitely accept an offer from Jake Paul to crossover to boxing if the situation presented itself. Riding high after his split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar, the 37-year-old admitted there's too much money to be made in boxing to turn down.

Featherweights Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar stepped into the UFC octagon last weekend with their eyes on the title. The two fighters produced Fight of the Night with a bout that was largely spent on their feet. The narrow decision victory for 'The Fighting Falmer' extended his win streak to five in a row and moved him up three places to the No.4 ranked in the division.

Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping asked Josh Emmett if he'd be interested in stepping into the world of boxing to face Jake Paul should the opportunity arise. 'The Problem Child' is notoriously known for calling out UFC fighters, especially those he has a significant size advantage over. Emmett replied:

"Hands down I would. I would actually box, I'd work the body and I'd load up. It wouldn't look like an MMA fight, that's for sure. I would love to, especially those crossover events, there's so much money in it. That's one of the main reasons I fight. I'm good at it and I'm trying to set up my family for the future. 100% I'd fight anyone in a big boxing match, any weightclasses as long as I got one of those big paydays."

Emmett added that while he and his wife don't have children at the moment, they aren't ruled out for their future. The more money the American can earn during his fighting career, the better he can make his home life, which the 37-year-old admits is a major motivator for him.

Catch Josh Emmett's full interview with Michael Bisping below:

Jake Paul has knocked out former UFC fighters in the past

On 18th December 2021, Jake Paul stunned the world of MMA when he faced former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch. The first fight ended in a decision victory for Paul, but few could have predicted the outcome in the second.

Although he is known for his outlandish call-outs of MMA fighters, including some who are retired, Jake Paul silenced critics when he laid Woodley flat out on the mat, giving him his first KO loss in over ten years.

It was the second time Jake Paul had finished a former UFC fighter. In April of the same year, 'The Problem Child' fought Ben Askren in the squared circle. Although Askren wasn't known for his stand-up abilities, Paul still shocked fans when he TKO'd the former Bellator welterweight champion in under two minutes of the first round.

Should a fight between the former Disney Channel star and Josh Emmett ever take place, the featherweight will certainly have to be prepared.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far