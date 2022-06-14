Josh Emmett vows to "put on a hell of a performance" for Joe Rogan; hopes to get on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' eventually

Josh Emmett will be in Austin, home to Joe Rogan, next Saturday.

The rising featherweight contender will be headlining a UFC card against Calvin Kattar this weekend and recently vowed to put on a fantastic display for Rogan in the Texas state capital. Emmet also hopes to get on the UFC commentator's wildly popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, at some point down the line.

The featherweight veteran also claims to have made reservations at a sushi restaurant that was recommended by Rogan. Emmett said in a recent interview with The Schmo:

"I'm actually going to that sushi spot he [Joe Rogan] posted on Instagram saying that it's one of the best sushi spots in Austin and all around. So I made reservations with my wife and I on Monday. But yeah, I'm gonna put on a hell of a performance for him, it would be cool to get on his show eventually."

Watch Emmett's interview with The Schmo below:

The restaurant being referred to is the Sushi Bar ATX, where Rogan claims to have had the best sushi of his life.

Currently ranked No.7 on the featherweight ladder, Josh Emmett will take on the No.4-ranked Calvin Kattar at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Coming off four consecutive wins, Emmett could jump right into contender status with a win over Kattar.

Meanwhile, Kattar was taken to striking school by Max Holloway in January 2021, in a bout that saw 'Blessed' shatter eight individual records. However, 'The Boston Finisher' similarly schooled Giga Chikadze a year later in one of the greatest comeback fights in UFC history to return to the win column.

Spotify forms Safety Advisory Council after backlash on Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan was at the heart of controversy earlier this year due to allegedly spreading misinformation on COVID-19. Just as that fiasco seemingly died down, a clip of him using racial slurs went viral on the internet.

This was met with a backlash from all around the world, with folk musician Neil Young initiating a boycott campaign against Spotify in protest of the platform's support for Rogan. The audio streaming giant has now formed a Safety Advisory Council to provide third-party input on issues such as hate speech, disinformation, extremism and online abuse.

Reuters @Reuters Spotify forms council to deal with harmful content after Joe Rogan backlash reut.rs/3mIbB7H Spotify forms council to deal with harmful content after Joe Rogan backlash reut.rs/3mIbB7H https://t.co/wgJPLdbYaf

The 18-member team includes representatives from Washington D.C., civil rights group the Center for Democracy & Technology, the University of Gothenburg in Germany and the Institute for Technology and Society in Brazil. The Council is purely advisory in nature and will only consider issues submitted by Spotify.

