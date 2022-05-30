"I'm not a huge Conor McGregor fan" - Josh Thomson details why he's not the biggest supporter of the Irishman

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson has opened up about why he isn’t the biggest fan of MMA megastar Conor McGregor. On the Weighing In Podcast, Thomson and former MMA referee John McCarthy addressed multiple topics.

Most prominently, Thomson gave his take on former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor. The retired MMA fighter alluded to the fact that he’s trained at the world-renowned AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) gym in San Jose, California, for several years.

AKA is also home to Thomson’s longtime teammate, former UFC lightweight champion and retired MMA icon Khabib Nurmagomedov. To this day, Nurmagomedov shares an intense rivalry with McGregor. Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor consistently exchange extremely personal insults, including shots at one another's family, religion, and nation.

The duo notably clashed in an infamous post-fight brawl at UFC 229 in October 2018 after Nurmagomedov’s fourth-round submission win over McGregor in their UFC lightweight title matchup.

Thomson suggested that given McGregor’s issues with Nurmagomedov and other AKA members such as Islam Makhachev, he isn’t a McGregor fan. He added, however, that he still respectfully hosted McGregor on the Weighing In Podcast in January 2021. Thomson stated:

“I’m not a huge Conor McGregor fan. I don’t like him because of my connection with Khabib, Islam, AKA, all those things. I’m not a fan of him. We had him on the show, and I acted like a professional. And that’s what it really comes down to. You have to be that way.”

Additionally, Thomson explained that he also has differences with UFC stars Nate Diaz and Michael Chandler but would gladly talk to them on the Weighing In Podcast. Thomson claimed that he’d invited Diaz to his podcast, but the Stockton native turned down the offer.

Watch Thomson offer his views on McGregor and more in the video below:

Ali Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor won’t compete for UFC gold in his comeback fight

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a leg injury last July. However, he’s expected to return this summer and has demanded a UFC lightweight title shot in his comeback fight.

Speaking to The Schmo, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager and longtime McGregor critic, Ali Abdelaziz, recently responded to the Irishman’s aforesaid demand.

Abdelaziz claimed that UFC president Dana White wouldn’t grant ‘Notorious’ a title shot as he’s on a losing streak. Scoffing at the possibility of McGregor fighting Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title this year, Abdelaziz said:

“I understand the UFC business, but I know Dana White as back of my hand. Dana White will never give Conor McGregor a title fight coming off three losses. I know him. And if he did, I’ll be f***ing shocked.”

Watch Abdelaziz's full interview with The Schmo in the video below:

