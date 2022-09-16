"Are you wasting everyone's time?"- Josh Thomson goes off on Khamzat Chimaev and shuts down Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev comparisons

Josh Thomson has criticized Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight ahead of last Saturday's UFC 279 event. Chimaev weighed in at 178.5 pounds, missing weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds for his scheduled non-title welterweight bout. In a Weighing In Xtra clip, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson addressed Chimaev's weight debacle.

He also shut down comparisons between Chimaev and the latter's fellow Russian grappling savants, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and current UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. Having trained with 'The Eagle' and Makhachev for years, 'The Punk' praised them while lambasting Chimaev. Thomson stated:

"I'm simply saying, 'Are you [Chimaev] wasting everyone's time fighting at 170 or pretending to fight at 170?'"

Josh Thomson acknowledged that Khamzat Chimaev has successfully cut to welterweight in the past. Nevertheless, he warned that if Chimaev intends to capture the UFC welterweight title, he'll have to prove that he can make weight. He insinuated that if 'Borz' misses weight in high-profile welterweight matchups or a title fight, his opponent might simply refuse to face him. Thomson said:

"If you wanna talk about the comparisons with Islam and Khabib, and how he relates to them; they're completely different fighters." Thomson added, "Chimaev is explosive; fights reckless and careless sometimes. Khabib and Islam are not that way. They don't fight that way. Khabib will sometimes put his hands down, comes forward. He throws big shots, but everything leads him to his takedown and what he does well."

Furthermore, 'The Punk' reiterated that Chimaev isn't comparable to Makhachev either. He explained that Makhachev is good on the feet and the ground, adding that he's incredibly strong.

He pointed out that, unlike Chimaev, Makhachev doesn't fight recklessly. Thomson highlighted that Makhachev fights conservatively and stays within his realm. On that note, he emphasized that Chimaev is not to be compared with Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, as 'Borz' is a completely different fighter and personality.

Is a middleweight detour on the cards for Khamzat Chimaev?

The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev has momentum on his side. He spectacularly finished last-minute replacement and fan-favorite Kevin Holland via first-round submission in their bout at UFC 279. However, since he failed to make the welterweight limit, the consensus is that Chimaev won't be accorded a UFC welterweight title shot next.

It's believed that he'll likely need one more win at welterweight to secure a shot at the title. Alternatively, it's also been speculated that Khamzat Chimaev could take a fight at middleweight while Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman complete their trilogy for the UFC welterweight title. Presently, Chimaev's next opponent and exact comeback date remain shrouded in mystery.

