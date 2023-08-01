Joshua Pacio having difficulty predicting ‘hard match’ between Mikey Musumeci and Jarred Brooks

At ONE 164, Joshua Pacio saw his dominant reign as the ONE strawweight world champion come to an end at the hands of Jarred Brooks.

Having lost the title in his first title defense to Yosuke Saruta at ONE: Eternal Glory, Pacio got his revenge in their rematch just several months later.

Reclaiming his title, ‘The Passion’ went on to defend the belt three times simultaneously with wins over Rene Catalan, Alex Silva, and a trilogy match-up with Saruta.

Establishing himself as the dominant champion, Pacio faced his toughest test in December last year when he faced the American superstar, who was the top-ranked contender in the division.

Jarred Brooks ran through the other top contenders on his way to the title with a string of dominant performances that made him a real threat to Pacio’s reign.

Dethroning the champion with a unanimous decision result, Brooks has taken his opponent’s place as the best fighter in the strawweight division.

While the former champ may be looking to see how he can learn from the loss and come back stronger to try and win back his title, Brooks has other plans right now.

At ONE Fight Night 13, ‘The Monkey God’ will attempt to become a two-sport world champion by facing Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks’ former rival Joshua Pacio gave his thoughts on how the strawweight champ matches up with Musumeci in grappling:

“I think this will be a hard match, and it’s hard to determine the victor.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.