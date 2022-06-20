"Miley Cyrus doesn't want your c***" - Julian Marquez shares hateful DMs he received following KO loss to Gregory Rodrigues

Julian Marquez recently offered fans some insight into the flak he received after suffering a KO loss at the hands of Gregory Rodrigues this past weekend. He shared uncensored screenshots of his interaction with a fan on Instagram.

Marquez and Rodrigues locked horns on the main card of UFC on ESPN 37, which was headlined by Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. The fight took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Oh. My. Gosh.



Gregory Rodrigues just obliterated Julian Marquez inside the first 🤯



#UFCAustin Oh. My. Gosh.Gregory Rodrigues just obliterated Julian Marquez inside the first 🤯 😱😱😱Oh. My. Gosh.Gregory Rodrigues just obliterated Julian Marquez inside the first 🤯#UFCAustin https://t.co/3Z68HKHfpJ

The Brazilian unleashed a barrage of powerful shots to dismantle 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' in the first round of their clash. A fan, seemingly upset about losing money after betting in favor of Marquez, directed a series of hateful messages at him on Instagram.

The fan went on to reference the 32-year-old's brief virtual dalliance with popular singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus in his rant. Here's what the fan had to say about Marquez's performance:

"Wake up sleepy head. You bum you just got pieced to the shadow realm. Ur dead. Na ur not good ur f***ing dogs**t and u sold the lay so hard. Go to hell you f***ing bum. F**k you. Miley Cyrus doesn't want your c**k. You made greg rich tonight good s**t."

In response, Marquez admitted that facing undue backlash from fans was just a part of the game. He further jokingly suggested that his naysayer lost money on the fight and was upset about the same. However, Marquez himself was not too bothered.

Julian marquez @JMarquezMMA

This kid lost money betting on me and is super upset This is part of being a fighter.This kid lost money betting on me and is super upset This is part of being a fighter.This kid lost money betting on me and is super upset 😂 https://t.co/shfdtpz4b5

Marquez featured in a fight against Maki Pitolo at UFC 258, whom he overcame by way of submission in the third round to walk away with the win.

In addition to recording an impressive submission win using an Anaconda choke, his post-fight interview was truly memorable. While in conversation with Joe Rogan, Marquez asked Miley Cyrus out on a date, leaving fans in stitches.

Julian Marquez and Gregory Rodrigues share wholesome interaction on social media

In the aftermath of their fight at UFC on ESPN 37, Gregory Rodrigues took to social media to offer his opponent Julian Marquez respect in an excellent show of sportsmanship.

Responding to a post by UFC on BT Sport, Rodrigues admitted that combat sports is all about respect and went on to thank Marquez for the opportunity to put on an extremely entertaining bout inside the octagon.

Marquez, in response, thanked Rodrigues for the lessons that he learned from his loss at the hands of 'Robocop'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far