When UFC fighter Julian Marquez asked Miley Cyrus out on a date

Julian Marquez's UFC 258 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan made for one of the most hilarious moments in UFC's history.

Following an Anaconda submission victory over Maki Pitolo at UFC 258, Marquez asked out popular singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus on a date for Valentine's day.

"I have been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic and to call these people out. Right now, it's my time to shine... So, Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine's?"

Here is a video of Marquez's hilarious callout:

Julian Marquez was on cloud nine after securing his first victory in over following a 30-month-long hiatus. Marquez had to wait on the sidelines due to a tear in his latissimus dorsi muscle in July 2018.

So when he became the 18th fighter in UFC history to catch an opponent in an Anaconda choke, the comeback victory must've felt all the more special.

Julian Marquez (@JMarquezMMA) is now the 18th fighter in UFC history to earn an anaconda choke submission victory (21 anaconda submissions total). #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/yLx5IA2cWD — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 14, 2021

Julian Marquez clarified that the Miley Cyrus callout was meant as a joke

Julian Marquez's Valentine's Day proposal was not meant to urge a response from Miley Cyrus, albeit she did respond via Twitter.

Miley Cyrus is a MMA fan eh? Hmm that’s cool now I follow. ☺️ — NorthStarCat (@NorthKitten) February 14, 2021

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Marquez clarified that the callout was meant as a joke and was blown out of proportions by the media.

"That's me being me. And the thing is... I knew Miley loves artists. I did that as a joke. I thought it was funny, it was great. And it went back and the thing is it's Miley Cyrus... I'm going to give her my real personality and she loved it. She loves me," Julian Marquez told MMA Fighting.

The middleweight fighter claims to speak what's on his mind and refuses to alter his personality for the camera.

I am always going to be me and I'm always going to be who I am no matter what or who is in front of me. No matter what it is. I am not going to change who I am for anybody else. I am going to be me."

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife 😏 https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021