Julianna Pena hints at possible move down to flyweight for a rematch with Valentina Shevchenko

Julianna Pena did the unthinkable when she scored a second-round submission victory over Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269. The Venezuelan Vixen took 'The Lioness' down and locked in a rear-naked choke to win the prestigious bantamweight crown.

Having achieved her biggest moment in the UFC, the new bantamweight champion is now eyeing a move down to flyweight to become a two-division champ.

In a Twitter post, ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi quoted a statement from Julianna Pena, confirming that the new women's bantamweight champion is interested in moving down a weight class to face the reigning flyweight champ, Valentina Shevchenko. The two have crossed paths before, at bantamweight in 2017, with 'Bullet' winning by submission in the second round. However, it appears that the 32-year-old is also open to running it back with the Brazilian at 135 pounds.

"Peña: Amanda and I can rematch at 135 pounds. Whatever the company decides. Going down to 125 and facing Valentina down there would be great, too. #UFC269"

With Julianna Pena becoming the new women's bantamweight champion, it opens the door for a number of former challengers who have been dominated by Nunes in the past. However, it appears that Pena's first order of business will be an immediate rematch with the Brazilian, who has compiled a truly impressive resume since defeating Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in 2016.

Julianna Pena is ready to give Amanda Nunes an immediate rematch

Julianna Pena had minimal pre-fight support from fans and analysts; however, she had the utmost confidence to get the job done. In the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, the bantamweight champion revealed that she is ready to give Nunes an immediate rematch, which only shows her confidence as a fighter. Here's what Pena said:

“We can do it next, I’m free next month. You know, two months from now – whenever they want to do it, I’m ready. In all fairness, I've been in camp for a year and I really think that my daughter deserves some well deserved mommy time, a little vacation. After that, if she wants to do a rematch, we can do a rematch. I have always been a company girl. I've always been whatever they usually point me in a direction, I'll go there. You point, I shoot."

