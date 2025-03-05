Julianna Pena shares honest reaction to underdog status against Kayla Harrison ahead of potential UFC 316 fight: "I’ve never put a ceiling on myself"

Julianna Pena has given her honest assessment of her underdog status against Kayla Harrison heading into their possible showdown at UFC 316, highlighting why she feels she's labeled as an underdog. Additionally, the veteran fighter shed light on her approach toward fighting overall.

Ad

Pena recently appeared on ex-UFC welterweight and BKFC staple Mike Perry's Overdogs Podcast. The discussion veered toward her previous defeats against fighters like current UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, as well as ex-UFC women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.

Also referenced was her being 1-1 in her two-fight series against retired former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes and her expected grudge match against Kayla Harrison. Nunes and de Randamie have retired, whereas Shevchenko and Harrison still actively compete in the UFC.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Among the aforementioned opponents, Julianna Pena picked Harrison as her ideal next opponent, citing that she wants to move forward with a fresh matchup instead of staying in the past. It marked a major shift in her public stance, as she'd called for a trilogy fight against Nunes -- ignoring Harrison -- after reclaiming the bantamweight belt last October.

Moreover, on being deemed a massive underdog against Kayla Harrison, Pena stated:

Ad

"I think that one of the reasons why I'm a 7-to-1 underdog, or why I always get overlooked, or why people are always counting me out, is because maybe I'm not the most technically sound."

Julianna Pena suggested that her strikes and other maneuvers aren't technically sound, as she didn't even train in martial arts or throw her first punch till the age of 19, didn't even partake in wrestling/judo as a child. Nevertheless, she added:

Ad

"But I've always had this one thing that has set me apart from everybody else, and that is my mindset, and the mental toughness, and the grit, and the belief in myself that I can do anything. And I've never put a ceiling on myself as far as what I'm capable of doing. I have always believed that I can."

Ad

'The Venezuelan Vixen' further affirmed the significance of a never-give-up attitude in fighting, wherein she attempts to ensure that the only way a foe beats her is by stopping her.

Watch Julianna Pena's interview below (*comments at 57:20 and 1:02:01):

Ad

Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison -- A look at the archrivals' recent form

UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is 3-2 in her past five octagon appearances. The 35-year-old's most recent fight sparked controversy over the official judges' scorecards, as many argued that then-champion Raquel Pennington had done enough to outpoint her. Regardless, Pena was awarded the split decision win and thereby recaptured the bantamweight belt.

Ad

The 34-year-old Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist Judoka and an ex-PFL women's lightweight champion. Harrison's lone MMA defeat came against Larissa Pacheco, whom she'd previously defeated twice. She's 4-1 in her past five fights.

Pena is expected to defend her UFC bantamweight belt against Harrison at UFC 316 on June 7, 2025. Their fight hasn't been officially announced.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.