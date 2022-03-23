"I couldn't say I would do much different" - Junior dos Santos gives his opinion on the Cain Velasquez arrest

Junior dos Santos continues to support Cain Velasquez, who was arrested on February 28th after allegedly attempting to murder a man accused of molesting a family member.

Dos Santos and Velasquez were involved in three of the biggest heavyweight championship fights in UFC history, two of which Cain Velasquez won. But dos Santos has nothing but respect for his former adversary. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said he would do the same in Velasquez's position.

"Yeah, every time I talk about it and I'm thinking about it, I try to put myself in his place. Man, I would be crazy right now, in the jail. Because he's in jail and the guy that molested his child is out there in the streets. ... I don't see nobody with a different attitude with that scenario. A father, with that scenario in their life. I couldn't say I would do much different because it's just crazy to have someone ... the justice gave bail to a guy who was molesting a child. It's just insane."

Cain Velasquez was charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, amongst a long list of other charges. He was also denied bail and remains behind bars while his case winds through the legal system.

Junior dos Santos isn't the only UFC fighter to side with Velasquez. Derek Brunson, Anthony Pettis, and Ben Askren all tweeted out their support on social media, while Joe Rogan went so far as to wish Velasquez had beat his intended victim to death.

Cain Velasquez has hired celebrity attorney Mark Geragos for his defense

Despite the overwhelming evidence that Cain Velasquez chased his victims in a car for miles firing a gun at them, a strong legal defense will still be mounted by famed California lawyer Mark Geragos.

Geragos has a long list of accolades and past celebrity clients, including Michael Jackson, Puff Daddy, Chris Brown, Colin Kaepernick, Scottie Pippen, and Jussie Smollett. Following the judge's decision to deny Velasquez bail, Geragos had this to say outside the courthouse:

“Is there anybody out there who finds it to be beyond the pale that a father was not consulted when they released the perpetrator back into the public with zero dollar bail, yet they’re holding Cain with no bail. This is why people are disgusted — and rightfully so — with the criminal justice system.”

Cain Velasquez's next court appearance will be on April 12th.

