What was Paddy Pimblett's 'Justice for the 97' social media post about following UFC debut win against Luigi Vendramini?

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett made a stunning debut on Saturday night, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round of their main card bout at UFC Vegas 36.

A proud Liverpudlian at heart, Paddy Pimblett went on to dedicate his win to his city with a touching tribute that he later posted on social media.

"My people, my city, my heart. Justice for the 97. We will never forget," Paddy Pimblett wrote on Instagram.

What did Paddy Pimblett mean by 'Justice for the 97'?

The statement, 'Justice for the 97' that Paddy Pimblett mentioned in his Instagram post was in reference to a tragedy that took place more than three decades ago. To date, it continues to be a subject close to the heart for all Liverpudlians, and rightfully so.

On April 15, 1989, a fatal human stampede occured due to negligence of the police authorities in charge during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. The match was taking place at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, from where the incident gets its name, the Hillsborough Disaster.

The crush occured in the two standing-only central pens in the Leppings Lane stand allocated to Liverpool supporters. Shortly before kick-off, the pens saw an influx of fans after the gates were opened on commander David Duckenfield's order to reduce overcrowding near the entrance.

The overcrowding resulted in more than 750 injuries and 97 fatalities in total, which gave rise to the slogan, 'Justice for the 97'. On the day of the tragedy, 94 people died, and three more passed away later on succumbing to the injuries they sustained on that day.

The latest fatality of the Hillsborough Disaster took place earlier this year when Andrew Devine passed away at the age of 55 due to brain damage suffered on that fateful day. The coroner's report stated that Devine was unlawfully killed, which made him the 97th fatality of the tragic event.

It is to be noted that the disaster was made worse by the state and media for the survivors and the families of the deceased. It was initially claimed by the authorities that the crush happened due to drunkenness and hooliganism of the Liverpool fans. The claims were found to be untrue only recently and it was ruled that supporters were unlawfully killed due to gross negligence by police and also the design of the stadium.

In June 2017, six were charged with offenses including manslaughter by gross negligence, misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice for their actions during and after the disaster.

As a 'scouser' by heart, it is only befitting for Paddy Pimblett to dedicate his UFC debut win to such an incident.

Edited by Prem Deshpande