Justice for Callie: What is the viral social media trend that former UFC star Paige VanZant posted about?

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently shared a reel on her Instagram story of the viral social media trend 'Justice for Callie.'

The hashtag has been trending for nearly a week now, ever since Facebook user Brittany O'Connell posted about the abuse her daughter Callie faced at their neighbor's house. The post was accompanied by pictures of Callie O'Donnell with bleeding bruises and injuries that she had suffered.

Why is 'Justice for Callie' trending?

Brittany O'Connell posted a long message on the platform on July 22 detailing how the teenage kids of their neighbor invited her ten-year-old daughter Callie to their house and subjected her to assault. She claimed that the mother of the children was not only privy to what was happening but herself was involved in recording the acts of abuse. The videos were later uploaded on social media platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat.

The Facebook profile of Brittany O'Connell says that she hails from Saint Petersburg, Florida, and currently lives in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

O'Connell said that at the time of writing the post, four days after the incident, there were still no arrests made by the authorities even though there was ample evidence. However, DCS removed a child from the house the following day, and they were served with eviction notices.

Read the full post below:

The news immediately went viral, and thousands of content creators on social media platforms took to speaking up on the matter, causing 'Justice for Callie' to trend for days.

The posts that Paige VanZant shared were from similar accounts that took the initiative to spread the word about the incident.

The Elizabethton Police Department has finally made arrests. Two juveniles have been taken into custody. Charges of 'especially aggravated kidnapping' and 'aggravated assault' were filed on Friday afternoon in the Carter County Juvenile Court.

Paige VanZant is not backing down after two BKFC losses in a row

After parting ways with the UFC, Paige VanZant signed a four-fight deal in August 2020 with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, reportedly worth over $1 million. She made her BKFC debut in February this year against Britain Hart and lost via unanimous decision.

In a much-hyped rematch of their January 2019 bout that Paige VanZant won via submission, she met Rachael Ostovich in her second BKFC outing recently. VanZant lost the bout via unanimous decision yet again but later posted on Instagram that she will "keep chasing her dream one step at a time."

Edited by Avinash Tewari