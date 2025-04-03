Justin Gaethje fires off savage retort after Daniel Cormier questions him about Conor McGregor becoming Ireland’s president

Justin Gaethje has claimed Conor McGregor "doesn't know sh*t about Ireland" after the former UFC lightweight champion expressed his desire to become the President of the country.

McGregor recently appeared at a post-event press conference for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the promotion where he's a part owner. The former two-division UFC champion changed his rhetoric about returning to fighting, hinting at his focus shifting to becoming the President of Ireland.

Daniel Cormier posted a YouTube video where he called Gaethje and asked if McGregor would become the President of his home country. The beloved UFC lightweight responded by saying:

"Daniel, stop calling me for this dumb sh*t. Terrible question. He doesn’t know sh*t about Ireland, I don’t f**king care. America baby.”

McGregor has received backlash from fans for his aspirations to become the President of Ireland. The country's latest election will take place later this year, most likely around November.

Watch McGregor hint at focusing on politics instead of fighting below:

Conor McGregor plans to fight again while being the President of Ireland

Conor McGregor has repeatedly claimed he plans to fight again before retiring from combat sports. His confidence in a return to MMA has been met with uncertainty from fans, especially considering his interest in politics.

During the previously mentioned BKFC post-event press conference, McGregor had this to say about wanting to fight as the reigning President of Ireland:

"And now entering the Octagon, The Notorious President of Ireland, Conor McGregor. F**king right I will [fight after becoming the President of Ireland], of course, are you crazy? That's part of why I want to do it, to be announced as the President of Ireland having a fight. Imagine that? For sure, hell yes, hell yes."

Watch McGregor's comments about fighting as the President below:

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a second-round doctor's stoppage loss against Dustin Poirier due to a gruesome leg injury. 'The Notorious' overcame the recovery process over the next few years.

The former two-division UFC champion was scheduled to make his highly anticipated Octagon return against Michael Chandler in June 2024. Unfortunately, he pulled out of the bout due to a broken toe.

