Justin Gaethje isn’t a fan of Dustin Poirier getting a title shot against Islam Makhachev next

Justin Gaethje is set to face Max Holloway at UFC 300 in a much anticipated BMF title clash, which will take place on April 13.

However, there are those who feel that 'The Highlight' should be fighting for the undisputed lightweight title instead, after he knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last year.

The division's champion, Islam Makhachev, expressed his desire to fight in June. But Gaethje's clash with Holloway will almost certainly rule him out of a return two months later, leaving Makhachev in an awkward position.

Following Poirier's stunning knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, the Dagestani called for a clash with 'The Diamond'. The fight appears far from confirmed, but with both parties interested, an agreement could certainly be reached.

Ahead of his BMF title clash set for UFC 300, 'The Highlight' was interviewed by MMA Junkie, where he was asked if he would be annoyed if Poirier was awarded the next title shot.

He said this:

"I'm sure I would be annoyed."

Makhachev's lack of challengers for a fight in June was compounded by the clash between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, also set to take place on UFC 300.

With three of the division's top five contenders all competing in April, it seems that Poirier may have found himself in a fortunate position.

Islam Makhachev says UFC 300 is make or break for Justin Gaethje's title hopes

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway are set to face off as part of a stacked UFC 300 card, with the pair competing for the BMF title.

But the fight has been questioned by those close to Islam Makhachev, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, who criticized the matchup as it left the champion in limbo regarding his next opponent.

Many felt that 'The Highlight' was the standout challenger for the lightweight title, but according to Makhachev, a loss for the BMF title holder against Holloway could spell the end of his title hopes forever.

The Dagestani was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie, where he said this:

"Can you imagine if Gaethje loses? If Gaethje loses, he loses everything. His chance [at the title], I don't know when he's gonna fight for the title again. If Holloway lose, who will he fight? Topuria?"

