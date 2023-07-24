Justin Gaethje makes dismissive quip at Conor McGregor's potential UFC return

Justin Gaethje has made a dismissive remark against longtime rival Conor McGregor. Gaethje has been at loggerheads with combat sports icon McGregor for several years.

Despite both fighters having exchanged multiple jibes on social media, a bout between the two hasn't come to fruition as of yet. Presently, Gaethje is scheduled to face fellow former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier for the vacant BMF title at UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wuwPS9iavR

On the other hand, Conor McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a gruesome leg injury in his first-round TKO loss in a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor served as a coach on the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show's 31st season earlier this year against rival coach Michael Chandler.

Over the past several months, the consensus has been that Conor McGregor's comeback fight would materialize in 2023 and that it'd likely be a welterweight bout against Michael Chandler. However, the Irishman is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Justin Gaethje was asked about TUF 31, featuring Conor McGregor and Gaethje's former opponent Michael Chandler. 'The Highlight' indicated that he's been following TUF 31, as his teammate Austin Hubbard was one of the contestants on the show.

Furthermore, the interviewer referenced Justin Gaethje's rivalry with Conor McGregor. 'The Highlight' responded by dismissing any talk regarding the Irishman. Gaethje appeared to cast doubt on McGregor's comeback status and said:

"We're way past that [discussing McGregor]... He's not even gonna fight Michael Chandler."

The interviewer highlighted the speculation surrounding McGregor's much-awaited return and asked Gaethje whether he thinks 'The Notorious' would fight Chandler. He replied by stating:

"I don't even know, man."

Watch Justin Gaethje's jibe at Conor McGregor below (3:33):

When UFC megastar Conor McGregor vowed to butcher Justin Gaethje

Back in September 2019, Conor McGregor posted a tweet wherein he implied that he'd like to face his archnemesis and then-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch in Moscow, Russia. Justin Gaethje addressed McGregor's tweet and mocked the Irishman for losing to Nurmagomedov in 2018. Furthermore, he labeled McGregor "a sh** human, father, and husband."

Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 @Justin_Gaethje you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you. @TheNotoriousMMAyou’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you.

In May 2020, Conor McGregor brought up Justin Gaethje's aforementioned tweet and asserted that 'The Highlight' shouldn't comment on his life as a father. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hinted at wanting to fight Gaethje and vowed to butcher him.

Warning that he'd wear Gaethje's teeth as a necklace, McGregor tweeted:

"Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f**king butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a f**king necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f**king dead."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead.