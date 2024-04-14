Justin Gaethje releases his first statement in the wake of his KO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway delivered one of the most memorable finishes in MMA history when they clashed at the much-anticipated UFC 300 event on April 13.

The pair went to war in a lightweight matchup on the main card, with Gaethje looking to defend the BMF title he won against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last year.

Despite the public not favoring the Hawaiian's chances of defeating the BMF title holder, numerous fighters picked 'Blessed' to win. The former featherweight champion delivered one of his greatest-ever performances, dominating 'The Highlight' en route to a KO win in Round 5.

With ten seconds left on the clock in the final round, Holloway pointed to the middle of the octagon, inviting his opponent to trade punches with reckless abandon.

Towards the end of the flurry, 'Blessed' landed a brutal overhand right that knocked out his opponent with one-second remaining. 'The Highlight' has now released his first statement following UFC 300, as he took to X to share this:

"I'm in great spirits with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. @BlessedMMA you're a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus #ufc300"

See Justin Gaethje's first statement after losing to Max Holloway:

Max Holloway reflects on his incredible performance against Justin Gaethje

The BMF title was up for grabs in arguably the most anticipated matchup of UFC 300 when Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway went to war over five rounds.

In stark contrast to his previous outing at lightweight, against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236, 'Blessed' dominated his clash with Gaethje for almost all twenty-five minutes en route to a knockout finish.

Before the bout, Holloway was confident that his preparation for his return to 155 pounds had been far better than his clash with Poirier, which the Hawaiian accepted on short notice.

It appears that the additional preparation time paid dividends against 'The Highlight', as the former featherweight champion did not look out of place.

Holloway was interviewed by Full Send MMA following the fight, where he reflected on his victory, saying this:

"I was blessed enough to land my shots first. Bro, I hurt Justin a bunch and he had the craziest look in his eyes. A hurt lion is the most dangerous lion, we had that 10 seconds, like I said I'm just blessed enough to land mine first."

Watch Max Holloway reflect on beating Justin Gaethje below from 0:10:

