Justin Gaethje slams Charles Oliveira for "bulls**t" comments, explains why he was able to knock out "dumba**" Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje was not impressed with Charles Oliveira boasting about his knockout win over Michael Chandler. According to Gaethje, Oliveira's left hand that knocked 'Iron' out is not even a weapon of choice for the Brazilian.

'The Highlight' also believes that Chandler's stupidity was his undoing in the failed title bid against Oliveira. According to Gaethje, Chandler thought he was out of danger after teeing off on 'Do Bronx' for an entire round.

The 33-year-old told Yahoo! Sports ahead of his upcoming UFC 274 title fight against Oliveira:

"Him saying that he's knocked out Chandler with his left hand, I mean he doesn't even use his left hand. And he was saying that I was saying bull****. Then when he came out and said that, I'm like, 'That's the biggest bull**** I've ever heard.'"

He further added:

"I mean people like us can knock people out with anything. And the biggest factor which he is not gonna ever understand is the only reason that shot was so effective. Because Chandler tee'd his a** for one one round and then for some reason thought he was not in danger anymore... And the reason that left him so effective against Chandler is because he is a dumba**."

Watch Gaethje's interview with Yahoo! Sports below:

Michael Chandler acknowledges he was too agressive against Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler clashed for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May last year. Chandler came out as the early aggressor, almost putting 'Do Bronx' away on two occasions in the very first round. Two of the three scorecards read 10-8 for Chandler, showing clear dominance from 'Iron' at the end of the opening frame.

Oliveira bounced back early in round two, flooring Chandler with a crisp left hook just nineteen seconds into the round. According to 'Iron', his aggression led to his knockout loss against the Brazilian. Chandler said at the UFC 262 post-fight presser:

“You can never get too aggressive. Aggressive is my style. Aggressive is me. Aggressive is who I am. It’s the fight game. It’s four-ounce gloves and you zig when you should have zagged and before you know it, Charles Oliveira’s getting the belt wrapped around his waist instead of yours. Here we are."

Watch Chandler's appearance at the UFC 262 post-fight scrum below:

Edited by C. Naik