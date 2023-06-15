Kade Ruotolo describes Tye as "key to victory" following ONE Fight Night 11

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo secured the second defense of his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship. However, he had to dig deep to maintain his status at the top of the division.

Facing off with Tommy Langaker last Friday, June 9, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kade had to utilize all of his skills to make sure he walked away with the title still resting on his shoulder.

Proving that he is not just one of the best technicians in the sport but an incredible athlete that has the heart of a champion, the titleholder claimed a unanimous decision victory at the end of the time limit.

On top of his continuous pace and aggression, the 20-year-old was forced to constantly think on his feet as the two competitors traded submission attacks throughout the contest.

During the entire match, Kade’s brother and fellow BJJ specialist, Tye Ruotolo, barked advice to the champ to help him stay one step ahead of the European wizard.

In his post-fight interview, Kade Ruotolo gave thanks to his brother for all of his help throughout the contest, crediting him with making the difference on the night:

“Thank God Tye was in my corner. Without him, who knows what has happened out there? So yeah, he's the key to victory tonight, for sure.”

Having an elite grappler and a brother in their corner must be invaluable to them and is undoubtedly a big reason as to why they are both at the top of their games.

