Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams nickname: Why is the UFC welterweight known as 'The OxFighter?'

Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams, aka ‘The Oxfighter,’ received his two nicknames after growing up in a bad neighborhood and gaining impressive physical strength.

After six fights in the UFC, Williams has made himself a mainstay in the welterweight division. The 29-year-old is one of the only fighters with two nicknames, which have different origin stories. During the UFC 247 post-fight press conference, ‘The Oxfighter’ was discussing his UFC debut win and explained how he got the nickname ‘Khaos':

“See Khaos, I got that name when I was thirteen, you know, growing up in rough neighborhoods. I was getting in a lot of trouble, and people was always like, ‘You cause a lot of chaos, a lot of ruckus.’ My name is Kalinn, actually with a K, so people was calling me chaos, and I just put the K on top of it.”

Williams continued by explaining why he’s called ‘The Oxfighter’:

“Like I said, I use to always wrestle, slap-box, box, and stuff, and everybody older than me was like, ‘Man, you strong like an Ox.’ I’ve been fighting my whole life, so I just put it together.”

‘Khaos’ knocked out Alex Morono in 27 seconds. Nine months later, he followed up his impressive UFC debut with another first-round knockout, taking out Abdul Razak Alhassan in 30 seconds. Williams’ momentum was halted by a unanimous decision loss against Michel Pereira.

Since then, the 29-year-old secured two wins against Matthew Semelsberger and Miguel Baeza before losing his latest fight against Randy Brown in May 2022.

Watch Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams' UFC 247 post-fight press conference below:

Who is Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams fighting on May 6 at UFC 288?

On May 6, Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams returns for his seventh Octagon appearance. The Michigan native has been matched up against Rolando Bedoya, who is making his UFC debut. ‘The Machine’ holds a professional MMA record of 14-1, with seven wins inside the distance.

Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya will go down on the UFC 288 preliminary card. The event will take place inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with fourteen fights currently scheduled. In the main event, Aljamain Sterling looks to defend the UFC bantamweight championship against former two-division world champion Henry Cejudo.

