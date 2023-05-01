UFC 288 is only a few days away. The PPV event will take place in New Jersey and features numerous noteworthy bouts. The most prominent matchup, however, is the clash between reigning UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling and former divisional king Henry Cejudo.

The Olympic gold medalist aims to recapture his 135 lbs crown against a man he has dismissed as a pretender and usurper. Meanwhile, 'Funk Master' is determined to prove to 'Triple C' that his time has passed and his credentials as a freestyle wrestler don't mean as much in MMA.

While that is the main event of the evening, there are other important bouts, like the welterweight fight between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. Theirs is a matchup with title implications. With a lot at stake at UFC 288, this list looks at five of the biggest things that could happen this Saturday at the Prudential Center.

#5. Yan Xiaonan earns a title shot to set up blockbuster all-Chinese title fight with Zhang Weili

The women's strawweight division hasn't had any fresh faces in its title picture for some time now. The 115-pound title picture has been a revolving door of former champions fighting over the divisional crown, whether its Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas or Carla Esparza and Jéssica Andrade.

At UFC 288, Yan Xiaonan will have the chance to break that cycle. She recently told Helen Yee in an interview that she hopes to receive a title shot by defeating Jéssica Andrade. If she succeeds in earning a title fight against reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili, then the UFC will have a massive opportunity.

With two Chinese fighters competing over the title, the promotion could book its first-ever PPV in China. The UFC has not hosted an event on Chinese soil since 2019 when Zhang defeated Andrade to claim strawweight glory.

#4. Belal Muhammad finally earns a title shot

Belal Muhammad isn't the first fighter that the UFC has passed over for title fights despite his win streak. The Palestinian-American is currently riding the wave of a 9-fight unbeaten run, with eight wins and one no-contest against reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Unfortunately, regardless of who Muhammad beats, the promotion continues to ignore his calls for a title fight. On Saturday, he faces Gilbert Burns, another man who has taken issue with the UFC's decision to grant Colby Covington a title fight against 'Rocky'. The only difference is that Burns has fought for the title before.

If Belal defeats 'Durinho' this Saturday, it will be difficult for the UFC to deny him any longer. He will be booked to face the winner of Leon Edwards-Colby Covington later this year or early next year.

#3. A new contender emerges in the UFC featherweight division

The most noteworthy contenders in any division are ranked in the top 10. The UFC featherweight has enjoyed a recent surge of new contenders with the likes of Arnold Allen, Ilia Topuria, and Movsar Evloev rising up the rankings. Unfortunately, 'Almighty' suffered a recent loss against Max Holloway.

Bryce Mitchell, a once highly touted prospect, lost in brutal fashion to Ilia Topuria and even contemplated retirement. He now sits in 11th place. Ilia Topuria and Movsar Evloev are the only fresh faces in the top 10 without recent losses to other contenders or the greats of yesteryear.

At UFC 288, Movsar Evloev faces Bryce Mitchell. His undefeated record will be on the line, but so will a higher place up the rankings. The Russian grappler is a Greco-Roman phenom primed for a run up the rankings. If he defeats Bryce Mitchell, fans may very well see the birth of a new contender in the division.

#2. Henry Cejudo reclaims the UFC bantamweight championship

Fans haven't enjoyed watching Henry Cejudo showcase his skills inside the octagon since 2020 after 'Triple C' defeated Dominick Cruz and announced an abrupt retirement from MMA. Fortunately, he has since announced his return and is currently scheduled to face Aljamain Sterling on Saturday.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Henry Cejudo will make his return to the Octagon on May 6 at UFC 288 to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title, UFC announced Friday. Henry Cejudo will make his return to the Octagon on May 6 at UFC 288 to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title, UFC announced Friday. https://t.co/uo2aD937Zp

Prior to his retirement, Cejudo vacated his bantamweight title, making him one of the few champions to have never lost a title in a fight. Despite his three-year layoff, 'Triple C' is adamant that come the sixth of May, he will emerge victorious against 'Funk Master'.

While Sterling presents a tough challenge, it's not impossible for Cejudo to claim victory. If he does indeed defeat Sterling at UFC 288, he will regain the throne he never lost in combat and the bantamweight division will have to once again bow down to 'The King of Cringe'.

#1. Aljamain Sterling finally silences his doubters

Champions are typically the most respected and feared fighters in their division. Unfortunately, this has been anything but the case for Aljamain Sterling. The bantamweight king has been the subject of ridicule as every opponent he has faced since becoming a titleholder has been dismissive of him.

Furthermore, fans and even other fighters have frequently undercut the merits of Aljamain Sterling's various title defenses. After enduring a year's worth of ridicule from fans who were certain that Petr Yan would beat him easily in a rematch, 'Funk Master' defeated his rival. Unfortunately, fans had a built-in excuse.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Sean O'Malley believes Aljamain Sterling needs to finish Henry Cejudo in order to win at UFC 288. Sean O'Malley believes Aljamain Sterling needs to finish Henry Cejudo in order to win at UFC 288. https://t.co/DWuAUy01wT

According to them, Sterling only won due to the absence of Yan's usual corner. His subsequent title defense was also discredited. He defeated TJ Dillashaw, causing his foe's shoulder to pop with a takedown. However, after Dillashaw revealed the preexisting nature of his injury, fans dismissed Sterling's win.

But if he defeats Henry Cejudo this coming Saturday, he will finally silence all of his doubters and earn the respect that's eluded him.

