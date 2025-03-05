  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Kamaru's ACLs hanging on by a thread" - Fans react after Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman show off their golfing skills in Las Vegas

"Kamaru's ACLs hanging on by a thread" - Fans react after Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman show off their golfing skills in Las Vegas

By Jake Foley
Modified Mar 05, 2025 20:08 GMT
Justin Gaethje
Fans reacted to Justin Gaethje (left) and Kamaru Usman (right) hitting golf balls at Top Golf. [Image Courtesy: @Justin_Gaethje on Instagram]

Fans reacted to Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman showcasing their golf skills at a Top Golf location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Gaethje and Usman, who have been training partners for several years, recently took time away from their fight preparations to attend a Top Golf driving range together.

ESPN MMA posted a video on Instagram of Gaethje and Usman hitting golf balls, asking fans who had the better swing. The following reactions were featured in the comment section:

One fan expressed concern for Kamaru Usman's ACL:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Kamarus ACLs hanging on by a thread"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another fan chimed in:

"These swings actually aren’t that bad. Gaethje got the better swing"

One fan stated:

"Usmans knees are limiting him so much. It looks painful 🥲"

Another quipped:

"Usman has a decent swing, but Gaethje’s flowed a bit more smoothly"
Fan reactions
Fan reactions

In July 2023, Justin Gaethje claimed the UFC "BMF" title with a second-round highlight-reel knockout against Dustin Poirier. He returned for his latest fight in April 2024, suffering an unforgettable fifth-round knockout loss against Max Holloway.

Ad

As for Kamaru Usman, he endured consecutive losses against Leon Edwards between August 2022 and March 2023 for the UFC welterweight world title.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' failed to bounced back in his last outing, a majority decision loss against Khamzat Chimaev in the middleweight division in October 2023.

Watch the video of Gaethje and Usman at Top Golf below:

Ad

Justin Gaethje returns to Octagon later this week at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje's next fight was supposed to be a must-see matchup against Dan Hooker, scheduled for March 8 in the UFC 313 co-main event. Unfortunately, Hooker suffered a hand injury while sparring, forcing him to pull out and temporarily leave Gaethje without an opponent.

Several fighters offered on social media to fight number three-ranked Gaethje on short notice. Number eleven-ranked Rafael Fiziev ultimately received the opportunity.

Ad

Fiziev is coming off an extended layoff after suffering a severe leg injury against Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023. He now looks to quickly re-establish his position in the lightweight division by taking out Gaethje at UFC 313.

Saturday's event goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event features light heavyweight world champion Alex Pereira defending his throne against Magomed Ankalaev.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Gerard Crispin
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी