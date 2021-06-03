Kamaru Usman gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Kamaru Usman believes Dustin Poirier will beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. The UFC welterweight champioho has recently exchanged harsh words with McGregor on Twitter, is certain that 'The Diamond' will once again outclass the Irishman.

Usman is coming off a successful title defense win over Jorge Masvidal. He knocked out 'Gamebred' in the second round of their fight.

During his Instagram live post, Kamaru Usman was asked who he thinks will emerge victorious in the UFC 264 main event. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' concisely replied that Poirier will get his hand raised opposite McGregor.

The trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. They shared the octagon for the first time in 2014 as featherweights. It was 'The Notorious' who secured an early knock out in the first round.

The pair of lightweights collided in a rematch at UFC 257 earlier this year. This time around, Poirier exacted revenge on McGregor, finishing him in the second frame.

Heading into the trilogy fight, McGregor and Poirier have seemingly agreed to keep the fight "in the middle" of the octagon.

Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho.

See you in there. https://t.co/RMiwF1rpGD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2021

The animosity between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor's rivalry with Kamaru Usman has been brewing for well over a year. Ahead of his UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone in January last year, McGregor accused Usman of carrying a "sniff-the-jockstrap" fighting style.

Kamaru Usman fired back at McGregor by claiming that he would "humble" the Irishman "worse than Khabib Nurmagomedov humbled him."

After occasional back and forths, the duo recently went to war on social media. McGregor alleged that Usman is copying his catchphrases and striking technique. He also expressed interest in returning to the welterweight division to potentially dethrone Usman.

In response, the welterweight champion claimed McGregor turned down a fight against him. 'The Notorious' subsequently accused Kamaru Usman of taking steroids.

I offered you the fight and you went missing. Let’s stay humble young man. I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too 😉 https://t.co/pHjquMBEuv — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

Fuck these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple.

Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2021

According to UFC president Dana White, Kamaru Usman will most likely fight Colby Covington next. The two fought each other in December 2019, where Usman secured a fifth-round TKO win.

