"Thanks my man" - Kamaru Usman jokingly responds to Jon Jones' late-night Twitter rant

Kamaru Usman has jestingly responded to Jon Jones’ late-night Twitter rant. Jones, an MMA legend and former UFC light heavyweight champion, set the MMA community abuzz a few hours back by posting a series of seemingly light-hearted late-night tweets.

Jon Jones’ tweets seemingly weren’t regarding his much-awaited return. Instead, the tweets simply appeared to suggest that Jones loves his fans. Some of the tweets put forth by ‘Bones’ read as follows:

“I freaking love you”

“Spending time thinking about you”

“5 AM thoughts”

“Man I love you guys”

You can check out the screenshots of Jones’ series of tweets in the image collage displayed below:

Screenshots of Jon Jones' series of tweets

UFC welterweight champion and current No.1-ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter Kamaru Usman subsequently took to his Twitter account and jokingly responded to Jones. Usman posted a tweet whereby he indicated that ‘Bones’ was indeed talking about him. Replying to a tweet wherein Jones said, "I freaking love you", Usman tweeted:

“Thanks my man”

BONY @JonnyBones I freaking love you I freaking love you

Jones’ last fight witnessed him defend the UFC light heavyweight title by beating Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247 in February 2020. The UFC icon vacated his title the same year in the month of August and confirmed that he would like to pursue a move up to the UFC heavyweight division.

The consensus is that Jones could likely make his long-awaited return to the octagon this year, potentially in an interim UFC heavyweight title matchup against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. However, the Jones-Miocic dream matchup hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Kamaru Usman on dethroning Jon Jones as the No.1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter

In late-2021, Kamaru Usman notably dethroned Jon Jones as the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter. Speaking to The Schmo, Usman later addressed the accomplishment and revealed that he’s always believed that he’s the No.1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ stated:

"I've always felt like that, I've always performed like that and I've always trained like that. I guess it's better late than never for everyone to realize that."

Usman’s last fight was a rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November 2021. Usman won the fight via unanimous decision, thereby successfully defending his UFC welterweight title for a second time against 'Chaos'. Nevertheless, Usman hasn’t fought since, due to hand injury issues. The welterweight kingpin is expected to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards this year.

Presently, it’s unknown when the Usman-Edwards rematch will finally materialize. With that being said, Usman recently stepped up the intensity of his training. This, in turn, has led many to speculate that he could return to the octagon sooner rather than later.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

UFC President Dana White says as soon as Kamaru Usman tells them his injured hand is OK they will make the Leon Edwards fight UFC President Dana White says as soon as Kamaru Usman tells them his injured hand is OK they will make the Leon Edwards fight 🏆https://t.co/NNkSMKuCf8

