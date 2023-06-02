Kamaru Usman likely to give Khamzat Chimaev a tougher test at 185lbs than two middleweight champions: Javier Mendez

Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev have recently exchanged words online, and it appears that the UFC is targeting a matchup between the two. Despite both men being ranked inside the top five at welterweight, rumors suggest the fight will happen at 185 pounds.

Usman is coming off two consecutive losses against Leon Edwards, but the dominance of his title reign has left 'The Nigerian Nightmare' with few options outside of fighting for the belt. One of those options could certainly be 'Borz'.

However, given Chimaev's weight miss at UFC 279, it is unclear whether the UFC will allow him to stay at welterweight or force him to move to middleweight.

Head coach of the American Kickboxing Academy, Javier Mendez, stated that Chimaev will be better off facing Israel Adesanya or even Alex Pereira than fight Kamaru Usman at 185 pounds.

Mendez was recently interviewed by Helen Yee where he said:

"I see [Khamzat Chimaev] having a better shot against [Israel Adesanya] and Alex [Pereira] if he was to fight them at 185 [pounds] than Kamaru. 'Cause [of] the wrestling. Come on, Kamaru is an Olympic level wrestler. Khamzat is a great wrestler, but now you're going up against another guy with great wrestling, probably better than yours. So that's a fight we want to see, but I look at Khamzat as a future 185 [pound] champion."

Watch the interview below from 9:55:

However, Belal Muhammad doesn't believe that Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev will actually take place. 'Remember the Name' feels that Chimaev's callout of Usman on Twitter was a ploy to stay relevant, and nothing more.

Belal Muhammad claims he will give Kamaru Usman a title shot after beating Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad has emerged as a genuine welterweight title challenger over recent years.

'Remember the Name' is currently 9-0-1NC in his last 10 UFC fights, with the no-contest coming against current champion Leon Edwards. Muhammad suffered a brutal eye poke less than 30 seconds into Round 2 of their bout and was left unable to continue.

However, Muhammad is confident that he will defeat Edwards should they face off in the future and is open to a fight with Kamaru Usman after that.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Belal Muhammad said:

"I think [Kamaru Usman] sits there and waits [for a title shot at welterweight], and if Leon loses the belt to me - which I think is going to happen - I'll give [Kamaru] the title shot because he was a long reigning champion. Honestly, I don't think he lost that third Leon fight so I would give him that title shot for sure."

Watch the interview below (9:11):

