  • Kamaru Usman makes honest confession after watching Yair Rodriguez's relentless approach to UFC 314 fight

Kamaru Usman makes honest confession after watching Yair Rodriguez's relentless approach to UFC 314 fight

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Apr 14, 2025 20:50 GMT
Kamaru Usman (right) Shares Honest Thoughts After Watching Yair Rodriguez
Kamaru Usman (right) reacts after watching Yair Rodriguez's (left) performance at UFC 314. [Images courtesy: @panteraufc and @usman84kg on Instagram]

Yair Rodriguez put on a spectacular performance against former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314. Rodriguez, who won the bout via unanimous decision, used his range and reach to control the fight's pace, landing heavy body kicks and keeping the UFC debutant at a distance.

Kaseya Center, Miami, was star-studded this Saturday as some of the biggest names in the sport, including Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya, and Merab Dvalishvili, were in attendance.

Watching Rodriguez land brutal kicks on Pitbull, Usman turned to Adesanya in disbelief. The former UFC welterweight kingpin shook his head, stunned by Rodriguez's ability to repeatedly land kicks without getting wounded, ignoring the punishing recoil that would normally compromise most fighters' attacks.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"I don't understand why Yair just keep kicking after you hurt your feet over and over. I kicked one time. Even I try to fake it, the poker face step backs."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments about Yair Rodriguez below:

Yair Rodriguez targets title shot next

After three rounds of domination at UFC 314, Yair Rodriguez now has his eyes set on the UFC featherweight gold. Although a grudge match between Diego Lopes and Rodriguez is what fans might be interested in, Rodriguez is not biting that just yet. 'El Pantera' expressed his will to fight for the gold in the post-fight presser and keep his beef aside with Lopes for now.

"If you ask me, if you’re in my position right now, the beef can stay aside for now. The only thing that I’m looking for right now is fighting for that belt." [4:20]

The 32-year-old wants to run it back with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"Volkanovski has fights all over the world. He hasn’t fought in Mexico… I think Volkanovski will be able to run it back with me. I think he will be happy to do that."
Check out Rodriguez's comments below (3:04):

youtube-cover
More from Sportskeeda
