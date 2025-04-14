Kamaru Usman makes honest confession after watching Yair Rodriguez's relentless approach to UFC 314 fight

Yair Rodriguez put on a spectacular performance against former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314. Rodriguez, who won the bout via unanimous decision, used his range and reach to control the fight's pace, landing heavy body kicks and keeping the UFC debutant at a distance.

Ad

Kaseya Center, Miami, was star-studded this Saturday as some of the biggest names in the sport, including Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya, and Merab Dvalishvili, were in attendance.

Watching Rodriguez land brutal kicks on Pitbull, Usman turned to Adesanya in disbelief. The former UFC welterweight kingpin shook his head, stunned by Rodriguez's ability to repeatedly land kicks without getting wounded, ignoring the punishing recoil that would normally compromise most fighters' attacks.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I don't understand why Yair just keep kicking after you hurt your feet over and over. I kicked one time. Even I try to fake it, the poker face step backs."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments about Yair Rodriguez below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yair Rodriguez targets title shot next

After three rounds of domination at UFC 314, Yair Rodriguez now has his eyes set on the UFC featherweight gold. Although a grudge match between Diego Lopes and Rodriguez is what fans might be interested in, Rodriguez is not biting that just yet. 'El Pantera' expressed his will to fight for the gold in the post-fight presser and keep his beef aside with Lopes for now.

Ad

"If you ask me, if you’re in my position right now, the beef can stay aside for now. The only thing that I’m looking for right now is fighting for that belt." [4:20]

The 32-year-old wants to run it back with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"Volkanovski has fights all over the world. He hasn’t fought in Mexico… I think Volkanovski will be able to run it back with me. I think he will be happy to do that."

Ad

Check out Rodriguez's comments below (3:04):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.