UFC 314 bonuses and aftermath: Four fighters get $50K, Paddy Pimblett inches closer to Islam Makhachev's record, Amanda Nunes in HOF, and more

The stacked UFC 314 card had high expectations to live up to, safe to say it absolutely delivered. From adrenaline-raising finishes and vicious dog fights to high-level technical displays, this card had it all. When the curtains came down on the event, four fighters went away with 50K each in performance bonuses.

The Miami pay-per-view was also quite lucrative for the UFC, racking in a $11,507,099 gate with a crowd of 18,287 in attendance at the Kaseya Center.

The Fight of the Night award went to the featherweight title headliner between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. In the main event, 'The Great' used quick and accurate jabs and efficient footwork to outpoint his opponent to a unanimous decision win.

In doing so, 'The Great', at 36 years of age, has become the only fight under 155 pounds to claim a UFC title past the age of 35.

Lopes, however, proved that he is a danger to any featherweight on the planet. The Brazilian gave the newly crowned champion a run for his money, scoring a knockdown in the second round and piecing him up in the fourth.

The Performance of the Night award went to surging lightweight star Paddy Pimblett and featherweight contender Jean Silva.

In the co-main event of UFC 314, 'The Baddy' dominated Michael Chandler throughout the fight, outclassing him both on the feet and ground, en route to a third-round TKO win.

With his seventh consecutive win, Pimblett now has the second-longest active win streak in the lightweight division, behind champion Islam Makhachev who has 14.

Silva meanwhile, made light work of Bryce Mitchell in their main card bout. The consensus going into the fight was that Silva had the upper hand in striking, but what surprised many was the Fighting Nerds man's takedown defense.

Unable to take his opponent down, Mitchell started getting pieced up on the feet before ultimately getting finished with a ninja choke in the second round. 'Lord' is now tied with Steve Garcia for the longest active finishing streak in the UFC.

Elsewhere at UFC 314 card Dominick Reyes scored a first-round kncokout win over Nikita Krylov. 'The Devastator' is now tied for the fourth most knockouts at light-heavyweight with six.

In another banger on the card, former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez claimed a dominant unanimous decision win over Bellator legend Patricio 'Pitbull'.

Featherweight fighter Dan Ige also claimed a third third-round knockout win over Sean Woodson in the headlining bout of the preliminary card

'El Panthera' and Ige are now tied for the fifth most wins in UFC featherweight history with 11.

UFC 314 also saw the consensus women's MMA GOAT and former double champion Amanda Nunes get announced as the latest inductee into the Hall of Fame.

While the 'Lioness' is currently enjoying retirement, she recently confirmed that she'd be making a UFC return soon.

