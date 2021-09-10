Kamaru Usman pays tribute to UFC make-up artist Suzy Friton following her tragic passing

Kamaru Usman has paid tribute to UFC make-up artist Suzy Friton after it was announced yesterday that she'd passed away.

Over the course of the 24 hours we’ve seen a parade of tributes come through for Suzy Friton. The make-up artist had been associated with the UFC since way back in 2006.

Rest in peace, Suzy Friton

Suzy passed away following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Her death clearly impacted many throughout the mixed martial arts community, including Jon Anik, Jon Jones, Dustin Poirier, Cris Cyborg and many more.

Kamaru Usman can now be added to that list after he posted the following tribute to Suzy Friton on social media.

“What an amazing soul we lost. Your energy was infectious each and every fight week. You will definitely be missed @suzesuzeq”

The UFC may rely on its fighters to go out there and do the business in the name of keeping the product steady and relevant. However, there are so many faces behind the scenes who work equally as hard to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Suzy Friton was a loyal, dedicated member of the UFC team who clearly loved what she did, making memories that’ll last a lifetime for all of those who knew her.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones also posted a tribute to Suzy Friton on his Instagram account.

“Gone way too soon @suzesuzeq I can’t even think about you without seeing that smile. The last time I saw you I remember you being happy and just as beautiful. That’s the way I choose to remember you forever, always being a light to everyone around you. Thanks for putting up with all my harassment over the years, thank you for doing Jessie‘s make up and making her look so beautiful for all those weigh in ceremonies and fight nights. We love you, always will. @UFC behind the curtains will never be the same without you, truly an original.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Suzy Friton.

