"Well, the argument's over" - Kamaru Usman hilariously reacts to Daniel Cormier's 'savage' response to Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman is no longer the welterweight champion after losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

He will likely be the first to get a shot at taking the belt back from Edwards. Jorge Masvidal and his camp have been calling for a title shot despite losing his last three fights, including twice to Usman.

UFC Hall of Famer and former double champ Daniel Cormier stated that he believes Edwards should ignore Masvidal, leading to a feud between the two. Usman recently reacted to the feud while appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, pointing out how Cormier ended the argument with a simple Twitter post.

While speaking with Joe Rogan, Kamaru Usman responded to the feud by stating (starting at the 1:07 mark):

"I think that's what Masvidal and his camp got upset with, and they started going at DC, and DC did the most savage s**t, I think to do, and he posted a picture of his titles stacked up."

Usman continued by adding how he reacted to Cormier's post, stating:

"I remember seeing it, I was just like, well the argument is over, you can't really say s**t to that. I think he has what, like seven, world titles, just all stacked up on the table, and he posted a picture of it. I was like, yeah, I mean you can't argue back with that. He's got his Hall of Fame jacket, you can't argue with that."

Watch Kamaru Usman's reaction to Daniel Cormier's tweet below:

Watch Kamaru Usman's full appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience below:

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards seem destined for a trilogy despite Jorge Masvidal's call for a title shot

Kamaru Usman is the clear-cut favorite to fight Leon Edwards in his first title defense. He has already stated that he is looking for an immediate rematch, one that would be well deserved.

Not only did Usman have a dominant reign in the welterweight division, he was also less than a minute away from defeating Edwards.

Unfortunately for Usman, things didn't work out in his favor. Edwards would go on to land one of the more impressive head kicks that we have seen, knocking Usman out and ending his run atop the division.

Silva³¹ @goncalosilva_31 Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC https://t.co/cK6TDxRjF5

Due to Usman's success at UFC 278 leading up to the knockout and his lengthy run of dominance in the welterweight division, he has opened up as the betting favorite in a potential trilogy despite no longer being the champion.

While Jorge Masvidal and Edwards have history due to a backstage scuffle in London, it is hard to make the argument that he is more deserving than Usman. Masvidal has lost his last three fights and has been trending in the wrong direction.

Two of those losses were title fights against Usman, fights that many felt Masvidal didn't truly deserve.

Watch Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edward's backstage scuffle below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

