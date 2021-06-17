"Ride or die" - Kamaru Usman reiterates his loyalty to manager Ali Abdelaziz

UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman has reiterated his commitment and loyalty to MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Over the course of the last few years, Abdelaziz has been by the side of Usman as he’s made his way up through the ranks of the welterweight elite.

Now, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' sitting at the top of the mountain as champion, he has time to reflect on how far he’s come.

Kamaru Usman backs Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz has assisted in getting Usman big fights but also, based on their close relationship with one another, it also seems as if they’ve built up a strong friendship too.

In a short and sweet tweet, Usman made it clear to any haters out there that he and Abdelaziz are stronger than ever.

“Ride or Die”

It’s well known within the mixed martial arts community that Abdelaziz tends to be viewed as quite a controversial figure. Still, even with that being the case, he’s still probably the most high profile manager in the game today.

He has a parade of top stars on his fighter roster and because of his close relationship with the UFC, he always seems to come out smelling of roses with regards to UFC president Dana White.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, is just doing what he does best - getting his head down and focusing on the task at hand.

The expectation is that his next fight will come against Colby Covington, marking his second consecutive rematch after his knockout triumph over Jorge Masvidal.

There are plenty of fans and pundits out there who now believe Kamaru Usman should be the rightful number one pound-for-pound best in the UFC. Of course, keeping hold of his title is the most important thing of all, but it can’t hurt to have so many people backing you to succeed.

The welterweight division is looking as good as it has done in an awfully long time and as we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to picture a scenario in which that changes - which will suit Kamaru Usman and Ali Abdelaziz just fine.

Edited by Harvey Leonard